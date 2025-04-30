Fancy an electric vehicle? You might want to think twice after fresh research shows they're shedding value faster than autumn leaves – with posh Tesla models taking the biggest hit of all.

The comprehensive analysis by Boohoff Law has uncovered the sobering reality of EV depreciation over a decade, with the once-coveted Tesla Model S losing more of its value than any other electric vehicle on British roads.

It has revealed the top ten electric vehicle models that suffer the most significant loss in value over a decade.

The Methodology Behind The Rankings

The eye-opening study meticulously compared the initial manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) from 2015 with the average resale values observed in 2025.

The EV models were then ranked based on the percentage of value lost, with the vehicles showing the largest percentage decrease positioned at the top, signifying the greatest depreciation after ten years of ownership.

1. Tesla Model S

Research from Boohoff Law indicates that the Tesla Model S sees almost 90% of its initial value disappear after ten years. With a starting price of £71369.91 ($95,600) in 2015, this high-end EV now fetches only £7316.16 ($9,800) on the used market, marking a staggering £64053.75 ($85,800) decrease.

In 2016 I paid $97,200 for my 90d Model S.

Today, you can buy a Plaid Model S for cheaper.@Tesla vehicles have not become just more affordable over time, but insanely better. pic.twitter.com/zcktRitECz — Braden Smith (@BradenRSmith) March 31, 2025

2. Fiat 500e

While the Elon Musk-led EV giant Tesla shows the largest reduction in monetary value, the Fiat 500e carries the less desirable distinction of being the EV with the lowest price on the used car market right now. Selling at just £2857.04 ($3,827), this compact urban vehicle has experienced a drop in its worth by over 88% since 2015.

3. BMW i3 (BEV)

The BMW i3 (BEV) claims the third spot with an 86% drop in its worth. This uniquely designed BMW, built using carbon fibre, has seen its value shrink by more than £27622.25 ($37,000) over the past ten years.

Despite the i3's novel building components and high-end brand image, it couldn't avoid a significant loss in value, surpassing the percentage declines of both the Peugeot and Nissan models that come after it in the ranking.

4. Peugeot iOn

The Peugeot iOn lands in the fourth position with an 83% decrease in value. Being among the first widely available EVs, initially produced in 2010, the iOn is affected by the constraints of early electric technology.

Its older battery technology and more basic features compared to today's EVs have caused its value to plummet from £26726.39 ($35,800) to £4329.97 ($5,800), a final value similar to the Nissan Leaf, even though the iOn originally had a higher price tag.

5. Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf occupies the fifth spot with an 82% loss in value. As one of the first widely adopted electric vehicles with substantial sales, earlier Leaf versions have faced challenges related to battery wear and a limited driving range.

The car's worth has dropped from £21657.33 ($29,010) to £3882.05 ($5,200), indicating a slightly better ability to hold its value than the Peugeot iOn when looking at percentages.

6. Mercedes-Benz B-Class ED

The Mercedes-Benz B-Class ED secures sixth place with an 81% decrease in value. This premium compact electric vehicle has dropped in worth from £30944.38 ($41,450) to £5599.10 ($7,500), demonstrating a slightly better preservation of its original price than the Nissan Leaf.

7. Ford Focus Electric

The Ford Focus Electric takes the seventh spot with a 79.97% decrease in value. As another electric adaptation of a gasoline-powered car, the Focus Electric has seen its price fall from £21739.46 ($29,120) to £4354.61 ($5,833), still showing a slightly better ability to maintain its value as a percentage compared to the Mercedes.

8. Kia Soul EV

The Kia Soul EV occupies the eighth position with a 79.83% decrease in price over a decade. This EV has held its value better than some of its earlier rivals, decreasing in price from £26651.74 ($35,700) to £5375.14 ($7,200).

Its useful, boxy shape and consistent reliability have contributed to its keeping more of its original value than the Ford Focus Electric, although the difference is relatively small.

9. Chevrolet Spark EV

The Chevrolet Spark EV claims the ninth spot with a 79.23% drop in its original value. This small electric option from GM has seen its price decrease from £19406.49 ($25,995) to £4031.35 ($5,400).

Despite having the lowest starting price among the vehicles listed, the Spark EV still showed a better ability to retain its initial value as a percentage compared to the Volkswagen e-Golf, even though both concluded with similar prices on the used market.

10. Volkswagen e-Golf

The Volkswagen e-Golf completes the top ten with a 78.59% decrease in value. This electric version of VW's well-liked hatchback demonstrates the strongest ability to hold its value among the top 10, falling from £26502.43 ($35,500) to £5673.76 ($7,600).

Its recognisable design and Volkswagen's widespread dealer network likely contributed to its superior performance compared to other early electric vehicles in the study, especially the Chevrolet Spark EV.

Buyer Beware? Long-Term Cost Considerations For EV Ownership

'The dramatic devaluation of early electric vehicles reveals a market still coming to terms with rapid technological evolution. Premium models face steeper percentage drops, indicating luxury features don't shield against obsolescence when battery technology and range capabilities advance so quickly,' said Tatiana Boohoff, the managing partner of Boohoff Law.

'First-generation EVs essentially serve as technological time capsules, with their value reflecting how far the industry has progressed. 'For prospective EV buyers,' the top executive added, 'this pattern suggests careful consideration of long-term ownership costs, especially as newer models continue to extend battery life, range capabilities, and charging infrastructure compatibility.'

For would-be EV buyers, the research serves as a sobering reminder that the greenest choice for your conscience might not be kindest to your wallet—especially if you're planning to upgrade within a few years.