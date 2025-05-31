On his final day as a 'special government employee' under the Trump administration, Elon Musk showed up to a White House farewell event sporting a black eye — igniting a frenzy of speculation. This bizarre send-off came just days after a SpaceX rocket spun out of control, and Musk formally stepped down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), leaving several goals on the table.

Black Eye Mystery Sparks Online Speculation

During the 30 May event, Musk's bruised face quickly became the centre of attention. Rumours spread like wildfire over who might've thrown the punch. Names floated ranged from mothers of his children to federal officials, Tesla investors, Austin neighbours, GOP lawmakers, even Trump supporters and his estranged adult daughter.

Musk later addressed the injury, attributing it not to a bitter feud or political fallout, but to a moment of father-son bonding. He said he had been play-wrestling with his five-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

'I told little X to go ahead and punch me in the face — and he did,' Musk explained when asked by a reporter how he got the bruise.

Drug Allegations Cloud Musk's Exit

The black eye wasn't the only headline shadowing Musk's resignation. A separate New York Times investigation claimed Musk has used a range of substances, including ketamine, MDMA and psychedelic mushrooms.

Sources alleged he carried a daily stash of pills resembling Adderall, stoking concerns about long-term polydrug use. Medical experts cited by the Times warned that habitual ketamine use could lead to severe bladder issues, incontinence and even kidney failure.

Musk acknowledged that he uses ketamine biweekly to manage depression, but dismissed broader accusations. He insisted he had passed three years' worth of random drug tests with 'not even trace quantities' of illegal substances. Still, executives at Tesla and SpaceX are reportedly growing anxious over the potential fallout of his behaviour.

Inside Musk's DOGE Reign: Bold Cuts and Big Claims

Musk's 130-day tenure at DOGE was as controversial as expected. He slashed government spending through aggressive cost-cutting, axing more than 260,000 federal jobs and terminating contracts linked to diversity, equity and inclusion.

DOGE boasted savings of nearly $160 billion (£118.87 billion), a figure critics dispute but supporters hail as historic. Musk's hands-on style extended to the Treasury Department's payment systems — raising eyebrows over whether he might've meddled with key disbursements.

Despite legal scrutiny and pushback, Trump praised Musk's stint at DOGE and presented him with a golden key as a token of appreciation.

Musk's Exit Leaves Mixed Reactions

Musk's departure from Washington leaves behind a polarised legacy. Some see him as a disruptive reformer, slashing bureaucracy and shaking up the system. Others view him as a liability — dogged by erratic behaviour, allegations of drug use, and risky political entanglements.

What's certain is that Musk's blend of headline-grabbing antics and genuine influence will be debated long after his black eye fades. Whether remembered as a cost-cutting crusader or a chaotic wildcard, Elon Musk has once again proven he doesn't exit quietly.