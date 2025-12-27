Sister Patricia Holland, wife of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who also recently passed away, took her last breath on July 20, 2023 at the age of 81. Her death left a legacy of dedication and service to her family, the church and global ministry.

Known for her compassion and resilience, Patricia's influence stretched from her immediate family to church members worldwide. While she faced health challenges in later years, including a severe pneumonia in 2014, she continued to inspire through her faith. In her death came her enduring legacy of service to the church, which she balanced with love and spiritual guidance.

Inside Sister Patricia's Early Life

According to the Church News, Patricia Terry was born on Feb. 16, 1942 in Enterprise, Utah, into a large family with deep pioneer roots. From an early age, she embraced responsibility, helping on the family farm and learning practical skills that shaped her character. Patricia grew up in a household where faith and hard work were inseparable, preparing her for the challenges and leadership roles she would take on later in life.

As a teenager, Patricia moved to St. George, Utah, where she met Jeffrey R. Holland. They married on June 7, 1963 at the St. George Utah Temple. Patricia and Jeffrey welcomed three children and later became grandparents and great-grandparents. She supported her husband through academic pursuits, including his degrees at Yale University, while raising a family and maintaining her own personal growth and interests.

In 1984, Patricia was called to serve in the Young Women General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She helped develop programs for young women, teaching faith, community service and resilience. Even while balancing family duties and supporting her husband's leadership roles, Patricia's work influenced young women worldwide, leaving a lasting legacy.

What Happened to Sister Patricia?

In 2014, Patricia suffered a severe case of pneumonia that left her fighting for her life. She spent weeks in intensive care, with reports saying she was struggling to breathe. Her family recalls her kindness to medical staff and her unwavering faith during this critical time. Through prayer, determination, and the support of her family, she gradually recovered.

Patricia continued her life of service and support for her husband. She remained involved in church activities when possible but focused more on her family and personal health. Elder Holland's work as a General Authority and later Apostolic assignments kept them travelling, but Patricia's experience in 2014 made her more mindful of her health.

Like many older adults, Patricia was vulnerable to COVID‑19. While she reportedly did not suffer a severe acute infection at first, the virus worsened underlying respiratory weaknesses from previous illnesses. Elder Holland also had health issues during this time, including kidney complications.

The couple scaled back public appearances and church duties to focus on their recovery and health. Fast forward to mid-2023, Patricia's health declined rapidly due to respiratory complications, with lingering effects connected to prior COVID‑19 infection. She was admitted to the hospital, where she passed away peacefully on July 20, 2023.

Elder Holland publicly stated that COVID‑19 and other respiratory problems contributed to her death. In his post, he also described himself as 'brokenhearted and lonely', showing the emotional toll her death had on him personally.

On Dec. 27, 2025, Elder Holland joined his beloved wife after multiple reliable reports confirmed his death at the age of 85 from complications related to kidney disease while surrounded by family in Salt Lake City.