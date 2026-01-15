President Trump has described Attorney General Bondi as insufficiently aggressive in advancing key legal actions and expressed frustration to senior aides about what he sees as her lack of urgency in prosecuting political adversaries and handling sensitive investigations.

The private remarks, which contrast with public declarations of support, illuminate a rare fissure between the president and his hand-picked attorney general at a moment when Trump is pressing the Justice Department to undertake high-profile legal initiatives.

Trump's complaints focus on what he perceives as Bondi's failures to act quickly on cases against former officials and to address politically consequential probes.

Why Trump's Private Fury at Pam Bondi Clashes With His Public Praise

Trump has repeatedly voiced his discontent with Bondi to aides, describing her as "weak" and ineffective for not advancing his legal agenda fast enough, officials said. A central grievance is Bondi's handling of prosecutions involving former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James — cases that Trump has urged to be aggressively pursued but that have stalled after judicial setbacks.

Despite these private rebukes, Trump and senior White House officials have publicly defended Bondi's performance. In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Trump said Bondi was 'doing an excellent job' and praised her work against what he called 'radical left lunatics.' Vice President JD Vance and other senior officials echoed that support, underlining that Bondi retains the administration's backing, at least publicly.

Bondi, a former Florida attorney general and long-time Trump ally, has been criticised by some conservative supporters for not moving quickly enough on investigations tied to the 2020 election and other high-profile targets. Loyalists such as Steve Bannon have said she is 'bleeding support' among the president's most committed backers who are eager for action.

Why Trump Is Furious Over Stalled Prosecutions and the Epstein Files

One of Trump's principal irritants has been the pace and outcomes of politically charged prosecutions. Cases against Comey and James were dismissed by a federal judge after a procedural challenge to the appointment of a lead prosecutor, dragging out efforts that Trump had hoped would demonstrate swift justice for his perceived foes.

The Justice Department has since filed appeals in both matters, but progress has been slow, further inflaming tensions.

Trump has also expressed frustration over the Justice Department's handling of the release and review of files related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying that Bondi's management of those materials has caused him political difficulties.

Aides familiar with his complaints say Trump has drawn on feedback from conservative social media and activist circles to reinforce his private criticisms.

A Quiet Power Grab Inside the Justice Department

In response to slow progress on high-priority investigations, Trump has discussed structural changes within the Justice Department, including creating new senior posts to oversee specific probes that would report more directly to the White House.

One such position was unveiled by Vice President Vance, designed to investigate fraud, which the White House said would serve as an alternative to appointing a special counsel — a sign of Trump's impatience with existing prosecutorial channels.

Bondi thanked Vance publicly on social media for the collaboration on the initiative, signalling a willingness to work with the administration's approach even as internal frustrations persist.

Why Trump's Rift With Bondi Revives Old Battles Over Control of the Justice Department

Trump's dissatisfaction with Bondi echoes broader themes from his earlier term in office, where he often clashed with attorneys general who failed to meet his expectations for loyalty and legal outcomes. Past disputes led to the departures of Jeff Sessions and William Barr — both of whom were undermined by Trump's desire for more politically driven prosecutions.

Legal experts suggest that the tension highlights a fundamental challenge: balancing the Justice Department's independence with presidential political priorities. Sarah Isgur, a former Justice Department official, noted that highly competent attorneys tend to be process-driven, which can conflict with Trump's preference for outcome-oriented, politically aligned actions.

Trump's Growing Discontent Leaves Bondi Walking a Political and Legal Tightrope

While Bondi has defended her record and maintains public support from the president and his Cabinet, the strain revealed by Trump's private complaints underscores ongoing uncertainty over the Justice Department's future role under his administration.

With pressures from conservative activists and the broader Republican base for more decisive legal action, Bondi's ability to navigate both legal norms and political expectations will continue to be tested.