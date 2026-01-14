The Trump administration has refused to open a civil rights investigation into US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross, who fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis on 7 January, prompting allegations of a cover-up and triggering the resignation of at least a dozen federal prosecutors.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that there is 'currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation,' despite video evidence that critics say contradicts the administration's official narrative.

The decision marks a sharp departure from longstanding US Department of Justice (DOJ) practice, where the Civil Rights Division would typically probe any fatal shooting by a law enforcement officer.

The administration's handling of the case has drawn accusations from state officials and civil rights advocates that federal leadership is actively protecting Ross rather than pursuing accountability.

Is the Trump Administration Protecting Ross?

Ross is currently being investigated for the murder of 37-year-old Renee Good, whom he fatally shot in Minneapolis. Initial statements from federal authorities described the shooting as justified, but civil rights advocates and community groups have questioned whether the use of force was lawful.

According to posts shared by legal commentators and former DOJ staff, attorneys working on related matters were allegedly instructed to halt or narrow their involvement. One widely circulated claim stated that lawyers were prevented from examining the ICE agent's actions in full, including decision-making and use-of-force protocols.

The administration has not confirmed whether any formal restrictions were placed on the investigation.

Resignations Linked to Political Interference Claims

The issue gained wider attention after Ryan Crosswell, a former federal prosecutor, said several DOJ officials resigned over what he described as 'political interference' in both the ICE shooting and other high-profile cases. His comments were amplified by activists and legal analysts who framed the resignations as acts of protest rather than routine staff turnover.

Many DOJ officials resigned in the past 24 hours over political interference in the Comey and ICE shooting cases, reminding me of when I resigned over the Adams case.



I'm running for Congress because we must end the harm to our federal law enforcement. It makes us all less safe. — Ryan Crosswell (@Ryan_Crosswell) January 14, 2026

Another former DOJ lawyer compared the moment to previous resignations prompted by concerns over prosecutorial integrity, suggesting some attorneys felt continuing in their roles would compromise ethical standards.

The Department of Justice has so far declined to comment on individual resignations or internal decision-making processes.

Administration Circles Wagons Around Ross

Within hours of the shooting, top administration officials moved to defend Ross and assign blame to Good. President Trump claimed Good had 'run over' the ICE agent — an assertion contradicted by video evidence showing her vehicle's wheels were turned away from Ross when he opened fire.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem labelled Good a 'domestic terrorist' before any investigation had been completed. Vice President JD Vance called Ross's actions 'self-defence'.

The pronouncements came with unusual speed. Legal experts note that such characterisations would normally be reserved until after a thorough investigation — raising questions about whether conclusions were predetermined.

Civil Rights Division Blocked From Investigating

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon informed her staff that the division would not investigate the shooting, according to CBS News, despite the fact that probing potential excessive force by law enforcement is the division's core function.

Multiple career prosecutors offered to travel to Minneapolis to investigate. They were told not to, according to sources familiar with the matter.

'Just looking at the totality of the evidence that I see, there is enough there to make a criminal inquiry to determine whether there was deprivation of Ms Good's rights under colour of law,' Julius Nam, a former federal civil rights prosecutor, told CBS News.

Instead, the investigation is now being treated as an assault on a federal officer, with Ross — not Good — positioned as the victim.

State Investigators Blocked From Evidence

The FBI informed Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that the federal investigation would proceed without state involvement, cutting local authorities off from case materials, scene evidence and investigative interviews.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and the cities of Minneapolis and St Paul have sued the Trump administration over the exclusion. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty told CNN that local prosecutors have no access to Good's vehicle, shell casings, or the investigation.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the administration's response 'bullshit' after viewing video footage. Governor Tim Walz proclaimed 9 January 'Renee Good Day'.

Mass Resignations Follow

The administration's approach has triggered a wave of departures. At least four top officials in the Civil Rights Division's criminal section — including the chief, principal deputy chief, deputy chief and acting deputy chief — resigned in protest, according to MS NOW.

Separately, at least six federal prosecutors in the Minnesota US Attorney's Office resigned, including Joseph H. Thompson, who had been leading major fraud prosecutions in the state.

NBC News reported prosecutors felt pressure from Washington to investigate Good's widow and her possible ties to activist groups — rather than examining Ross's conduct.

'These prosecutors are heroes, and the people pushing to prosecute Renee's widow are monsters,' Mayor Frey wrote on X.

Dhillon and DOJ officials dispute the characterisation, claiming several departures were planned retirements filed before the shooting. Reporters say the timing of announcements was influenced by the Minneapolis events.

The resignations represent the most significant mass departure at the Justice Department since February, according to MS NOW — and the latest sign that the administration's immigration enforcement priorities are colliding with traditional prosecutorial independence.