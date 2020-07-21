There has always been a real danger of hackers and viruses getting into seemingly secure networks. Of course, over recent years, more of the larger businesses have fallen victim to cybercrime and are having to put new measures in place to prevent this from happening again.

AI, or artificial intelligence, is being used to improve cybersecurity in a number of ways. Here, we are going to look at the impact that AI is having on this field. Read on to learn more about this.

What Is AI?

Before we look at the impact that AI is having on the cybersecurity world, we must first discuss AI and what it really means. Many people hear the phrase in their everyday lives but aren't quite sure how it works or why it is so important. Essentially, AI uses machines and computer systems to simulate human intelligence. It is used by large companies such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook and many smaller enterprises such as Kohli Ventures are following suit.

Improved Detection Of Viruses

The last thing a company of any size wants to have to deal with is a large-scale virus. This can completely ruin the integrity and the reputation of a business and so precautions need to be taken in 2020. With the help of AI tech, businesses are able to train their systems to identify the smallest behaviours of ransomware and isolate them from the system. This is both quicker and more effective than the traditional methods.

Biometric Logins

Another way in which AI is impacting cybersecurity is through the introduction of biometric logins. Some businesses have fallen victim to cybercrime as a result of not having secure logins and passwords that can be easily hacked. Biometric logins use AI to scan retinas, palms or fingerprints and ensure the person logging in is who they say they are. This has had a large impact in the overall security of many businesses.

Granting Access

Finally, you'll find that AI tech has massively improved the way in which many organisations are able to grant access to certain data and prevent unauthorised access. AI technology can easily update and in real-time and make sure that only those with permission are granted access. This works specifically well for those with a lot of levels of access in larger organisations. Whilst this is possible without AI, it has certainly been improved with this tech.

What Is Next?

As you can see, artificial intelligence has had a large impact on the way in which the cybersecurity industry operates. Now, we can trust that our data is secure and can be proactive against any threats that might appear. This is extremely important for any organisations that store the data of their customers due to data protection laws.

Who knows what the future of cybersecurity looks like with so many recent improvements? Make sure to keep an eye on this industry to see what is next.