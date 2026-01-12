A group of Buddhist monks and their rescue dog, Aloka, are walking more than 2,300 miles across the United States to promote peace, mindfulness, and compassion, drawing crowds and curiosity as they travel from Texas to Washington DC.

Beginning on 26 October 2025 at the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Centre in Fort Worth, the 'Walk for Peace' is scheduled to end in mid‑February, when the monks plan to ask Congress to recognise Buddha's day of birth and enlightenment, Vesak, as a federal holiday.

Purpose of the Walk for Peace

The monks' goal in their walk is mainly to promote peace, and by the time they arrive in Washington DC, they hope to ask Congress to recognise Buddha's day of birth and enlightenment as a federal holiday. But apart from promoting peace, the monks are looking to connect with people along the way. Their interactions with many residents in the states they walk through have made them viral online.

'My hope is, when this walk ends, the people we met will continue practising mindfulness and find peace,' said the Venerable Bhikku Pannakara, who is leading the walk and has taught mindfulness, compassion, and forgiveness at every stop.

Throughout their journey, the group has largely chosen to sleep in tents outdoors, embracing a simple, monastic routine even as their presence has gone viral online. In Columbia, South Carolina, thousands gathered at the State House steps to hear them chant, and the city's mayor, Daniel Rickenmann, issued a formal proclamation recognising their efforts to promote unity and peace.

The monks say they have been surprised by how their message cuts across ideology, drawing support from people of different backgrounds and beliefs.

Aloka, the 'Divine Light' Dog

Aloka, the small rescue dog that travels with the monks, has become a symbol of perseverance and quiet joy on the walk. Pannakara first met Aloka during a 112‑day walking journey across India in 2022, when the dog, then a stray, began following the monks from Kolkata all the way to the Nepal border. At one point, Aloka fell ill, and Pannakara feared he would not recover, an experience that deepened the bond between them.

Aloka now serves as his inspiration whenever he feels like giving up. 'I named him light because I want him to find the light of wisdom,' said Pannakara.

The Dangerous Route of the Walk

The route has not been free of danger. On 19 November 2025, while the group was walking along US Highway 90 near Dayton, Texas, a distracted driver struck their escort vehicle, injuring two monks, one of whom later lost his leg. The incident reduced the walking party to 18 participants and underscored the risks of travelling long distances on foot alongside busy American roads. Despite the trauma, the monks chose to continue, framing the setback as another opportunity to practise compassion and patience.

Pannakara also shared how trekking in the US has its own challenges, compared to walking across India. 'In India, we can do shortcuts through paddy fields and farms, but we can't do that here because there are a lot of private properties,' said the monk. 'But what's made it beautiful is how people have welcomed and hosted us in spite of not knowing who we are and what we believe.'

Vesak Request and What the Walk Is Not

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth temple, Long Si Dong, has reiterated that one of the group's key goals is to ask Congress to recognise Vesak—Buddha's day of birth and enlightenment—as a US federal holiday.

'Doing so would acknowledge Vesak as a day of reflection, compassion, and unity for all people regardless of faith,' said the spokesperson.

Pannakara also stressed that their main goal for the walk was to help people achieve peace in their lives rather than a means to convert people to Buddhism. The spokesperson also said that the walk is a separate effort from a £148 million ($200 million) fundraising campaign to build towering monuments on the temple's property to house Buddha's teachings that would be engraved in stone.