Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is as dedicated to his family as he is to his baseball career. With three sons—Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus—he and his wife, Chelsea, affectionately refer to their two youngest as "twins with a twist." The nickname reflects a unique family story shaped by perseverance and joy after overcoming significant challenges. Here's a closer look at why Brandon and Maximus are known as "twins with a twist."

The Journey to "Twins With A Twist"

Freddie and Chelsea married in 2014 and welcomed their first son, Charlie, in 2016. According to People, the Freemans always dreamed of a big family, but Chelsea faced difficulties conceiving again. After years of medical consultations and treatments, the couple decided to pursue surrogacy in 2020, a decision that Chelsea described as emotional yet hopeful. Just nine days before the embryo transfer, however, Chelsea learned she was pregnant naturally, creating a double blessing: they would soon have two babies on the way.

Brandon was born first on 20 December 2020, followed by Maximus on 14 February 2021. With two sons arriving just two months apart but through different means, the Freemans embraced the term "twins with a twist" to highlight their close bond. As Life & Style notes, the family has chosen to keep private which child was born through surrogacy, respecting both the surrogate's privacy and their family's unique journey.

Brandon and Maximus: Close Bond Despite Different Paths

Brandon, named after Chelsea's grandfather, has been described as the "sweet soul" of the family. Known for his joyful personality and warm nature, he loves spending time at Freddie's games and supports his older brother Charlie. According to Chelsea, Brandon has a gentle presence and brings light-hearted moments to their lives, qualities she often highlights in family posts on social media.

Maximus, meanwhile, brings his own spirited personality. Born two months after Brandon, he has demonstrated an incredible resilience that the family deeply admires. In July 2024, Maximus was hospitalised after a sudden health scare during MLB All-Star Week. He was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition that attacks the nervous system, causing severe pain and full-body paralysis. Maximus's condition required intensive care, and he remained hospitalised for eight days. During his recovery, the Dodgers team rallied around the family, wearing "#MaxStrong" shirts to show their support.

In October 2024, Chelsea shared an encouraging update on Maximus's recovery, revealing he had started to walk again with the help of physiotherapy. "Max's neurologist is VERY happy with how he is progressing," she posted, describing how the family has witnessed Max's strength and resilience. While he still faces challenges, Maximus's recovery continues to bring the family closer together.