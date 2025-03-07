The United Kingdom has placed its Eurovision hopes in the hands of Remember Monday, a country-pop girl group set to represent the nation at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland. Their entry, 'What The Hell Just Happened?', has already made waves with its infectious energy and dynamic sound.

Comprised of Charlotte Steele, Holly-Anne Hull, and Lauren Byrne, Remember Monday will be the first girl group to represent the UK at Eurovision since 1999, when Precious placed 12th with Say It Again. The trio, known for their close harmonies and bold performances, first rose to prominence after appearing on The Voice UK in 2019, where they made it to the quarter-finals under the mentorship of Jennifer Hudson, according to Cosmopolitan.

From West End to Eurovision

The group formed after meeting at Farnborough Sixth Form College, where they bonded over their shared passion for music. They later honed their craft in London's West End, performing in iconic productions including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, and Matilda. They left their theatre careers behind in 2023 to focus on their band full-time, embarking on a sold-out UK tour last year.

Their Eurovision Entry: 'What The Hell Just Happened?'

Their Eurovision track, 'What The Hell Just Happened?', captures the chaotic excitement of a night out, blending pop-country influences with a fresh, modern sound. The song was co-written by Billen Ted (Tom Hollings and Sam Brennan), Thomas Stengaard, and Julie 'Kill J' Aagaard. Stengaard is best known for co-writing Denmark's 2013 Eurovision-winning song 'Only Teardrops', while Billen Ted have collaborated with Little Mix, Anne-Marie, and MNEK, according to Daily Mail.

Speaking about their song, Remember Monday said: "'What The Hell Just Happened?' is exactly how we're feeling right now. It's all very surreal. When you're a kid and people ask what you want to be, 'pop star' is a classic answer – and we're actually getting to live that dream together."

Their song is being released by independent label The Other Songs, marking the first time in a decade that a UK Eurovision entry has come from an independent music company.

A Social Media Sensation

With over half a million followers and 11.3 million likes on TikTok, Remember Monday have built a loyal fanbase with a cappella covers of artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Queen, and Shania Twain. A recent viral moment saw them reveal they had once written a song called '15 Minutes', only for Carpenter to later release a song of the same name. The trio lightheartedly admitted, "Hers is better, so ours is in the bin now."

Can Remember Monday End the UK's Eurovision Curse?

The UK has had mixed success in Eurovision in recent years. While Sam Ryder achieved a second-place finish in 2022 with Space Man, the country has often struggled, including a last-place finish in 2021. The nation's last victory came 28 years ago, when Katrina and the Waves triumphed with Love Shine a Light in 1997.

Despite these setbacks, David May, head of Fifteen 04 Talent Management, remains optimistic about this year's entry: "Remember Monday are a class act – their vocals, charisma, and professionalism make them a force to be reckoned with. I have no doubt they will deliver an unforgettable performance."

When is Eurovision 2025?

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland, following last year's victory by Nemo with The Code. The competition schedule is as follows:

Semi-final 1: 13 May 2025

Semi-final 2: 15 May 2025

Grand Final: 17 May 2025

As anticipation builds, the UK will be hoping Remember Monday can bring home a long-awaited Eurovision victory. Whether they win or not, their unique sound and electric stage presence are set to make them one of the most talked-about acts of the year.