In 2021, Jasmine Taylor from Amarillo, Texas, found herself in a financial crisis: she was jobless and more than £55,000 in debt. Desperate to take back control, she turned to an old-school budgeting method with a new-age twist—cash stuffing. Just a few years later, not only had she wiped out her debt, she'd built a thriving business and a social media following teaching others to do the same.

Her transformation, shared on TikTok under the handle @BaddiesAndBudgets, sparked a movement. The viral clips of colourful binders, cash envelopes, and honest financial updates made budgeting not just practical, but empowering. For thousands, her journey became proof that financial freedom isn't just a dream, it's a habit.

What Is Cash Stuffing?

At its core, cash stuffing is a simple, tangible method of budgeting. Also known as the envelope system, it involves withdrawing physical cash, dividing it into spending categories Groceries, rent, fuel, even 'fun' and placing the money into labelled envelopes or binders. Once the cash in a category runs out, that's it: no more spending in that area until the next pay cycle.

Taylor credits the tactile experience of handling real money with helping her stay mindful. 'It made it harder to spend without thinking,' she told CNBC. 'I could physically see when I was running out, and it forced me to prioritise.' For someone struggling with impulse spending and no safety net, it became a game-changer.

From Survival to Success

What started as a way to hold herself accountable quickly evolved. Taylor began documenting her progress online to stay motivated. She soon discovered that her honesty, creativity, and no-shame approach to financial literacy struck a chord especially with women and people of colour who often felt excluded from mainstream money conversations.

That accountability project is now a booming small business: Baddies and Budgets. The company sells everything from budgeting binders and trackers to online courses and apparel. It's also built a community of thousands who share tips, celebrate wins, and remind each other that being on a budget doesn't mean being behind.

Budgeting That Feels Human

Part of what makes Taylor's method resonate is its relatability. There's no financial jargon, no stock advice, and no shaming. 'You're not bad with money,' she often tells followers. 'You just need a system that works for you.'

Experts agree the method has real benefits. Financial psychologists have long noted that physically handling cash can help people become more aware of their spending habits. It also builds intention, something that's easy to lose when payments are made with the tap of a card.

That said, Taylor is the first to admit it's not for everyone. Some people prefer digital tools, while others may live in areas where cash isn't as practical. But the principle budgeting with purpose is universal.

@baddiesandbudgets Finally finished this up for the year! Super excited to get this money deposited ♬ original sound - Baddies and Budgets

How to Get Started

Interested in trying it yourself? Begin by breaking your expenses into categories. Next, assign a budget to each one and withdraw that amount in cash. Use envelopes or a binder to organise your funds and challenge yourself to stick to what you've set.

You don't need fancy supplies to start. Even paper envelopes and sticky notes will do. What matters most is consistency and self-awareness. Over time, many find they spend less, save more, and feel more in control.

A Movement, Not Just a Method

Jasmine Taylor's journey is more than a personal turnaround, it's become a movement. In a world where financial advice often feels out of touch or unrelatable, she offers something different: encouragement without condescension, structure without shame.

As more people face rising costs and financial uncertainty, the power of a simple, hands-on budgeting method feels more relevant than ever. And if Taylor's story teaches us anything, it's this: you don't need to be wealthy to be in control, you just need a plan.