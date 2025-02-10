A growing number of women are determined to take control of their financial future, but the finance industry remains heavily male-dominated. Three women—Anna-Sophie Hartvigsen, Emma Due Bitz, and Camilla Falkenberg—are changing that with Female Invest, a platform designed to teach women how to invest, build wealth, and gain financial confidence.

What started as a community initiative in Denmark has now grown into a global movement spanning 125 countries, empowering women to take charge of their finances through webinars, courses, and financial literacy content. IBT UK spoke with Hartvigsen about the company's mission, the £18.2 million ($23 million) in funding they secured, and why investing isn't just for the wealthy.

From Passion Project to Global Movement

Hartvigsen, Bitz, and Falkenberg grew up in Denmark and developed an early interest in finance, but quickly realised how exclusive and unwelcoming the industry could be for women.

'Despite having an academic background in finance and business, I still found that most investment spaces were dominated by men,' Hartvigsen told IBT UK. 'That realisation, combined with my co-founders' experiences, made us determined to create a platform that makes investing accessible and empowering for women.'

That determination led to Female Invest, a company built on the belief that financial literacy shouldn't be a luxury. Since its launch in 2019, the founders have published a bestselling book, Girls Just Wanna Have Funds (2023), which made the Sunday Times Bestseller list, been featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 (2020), and grown their community to thousands of paying members worldwide.

Their biggest market? The UK, where British women are showing an increasing interest in learning how to manage and grow their wealth.

Breaking Barriers in Finance—And Securing £18.2 Million in Funding

Convincing investors that women actually wanted financial education wasn't easy. Venture capital funding for female-led businesses is notoriously scarce, with only 1% of VC funding going to women-founded startups.

'Many people dismissed the idea, assuming women were not interested in investing,' Hartvigsen said. 'We stayed persistent, built a community, and eventually secured $23 million (£18.2 million) in funding, proving that women are hungry for financial empowerment.'

Why Women Struggle to Invest—And How Female Invest is Changing That

Women face both structural and psychological barriers when it comes to investing, Hartvigsen explained. 'The finance industry has been built by and for men, which means the resources and strategies available often don't align with women's realities.'

This issue is compounded by the confidence gap—women are socialised to be cautious with money, while men are encouraged to take risks. 'Women are just as capable as men when it comes to investing, but they often hesitate due to a lack of representation and financial education,' she added.

Mindset Over Maths—The Key to Investing Success

Many people assume that being good with numbers or taking big risks is what makes a great investor, but Hartvigsen argues that mindset is far more important.

'The most successful investors are consistent and long-term focused,' she explained. 'It's about having patience, curiosity, and confidence—believing that financial independence is within your reach and that you deserve to build wealth.'

The Future of Female Invest—And Why the Mission Isn't Over Yet

To keep up with an ever-changing economy, Female Invest continuously updates its content, collaborates with financial experts, and listens to its community's needs.

'Financial education isn't static—it has to evolve with the market,' Hartvigsen said. 'Whether it's new investment strategies, policy changes, or economic shifts, we ensure our members have the most up-to-date and practical knowledge.'

Crucially, Female Invest isn't just for the wealthy—it's designed to be accessible to women of all backgrounds. The platform offers free resources, webinars, and affordable memberships so that any woman, regardless of income level, can learn how to invest.

'Investing isn't just for millionaires—it's a tool for anyone looking to secure their future,' Hartvigsen said.

One Key Lesson: It's Not About How Much You Earn, But How You Manage It

For women looking to gain financial independence, Hartvigsen has one key piece of advice: 'Financial independence isn't about how much money you make—it's about how you manage it.'

Many people assume they need large amounts of money or high-risk investments to be successful. Hartvigsen disagrees.

'It's about building financial security through savings, understanding risk, and gradually increasing investment exposure,' she said. 'The focus should be on long-term stability, not short-term wins.'

Scared to Start? 'Start Small and Start Now'

For women intimidated by the stock market, Hartvigsen says the most important thing is to just start—even if it's small.

'Taking the first step is more important than knowing everything upfront,' she said. 'Start with accessible platforms, invest in index funds, and focus on learning as you go.'

A Movement That's Just Getting Started

The long-term goal for Female Invest is simple: 'We want to close the financial gender gap as quickly as possible.'

'Our mission is to ensure that every woman has access to financial education so she can make informed decisions, build wealth, and have the freedom to live life on her own terms,' Hartvigsen said. 'We want financial literacy to be the norm for women—not the exception.'

Last summer, Female Invest made waves in London by installing a giant hourglass in key locations, symbolising that 'time is running out on financial gender equality'.

The campaign was inspired by the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report, which estimated that it would take 169 years to close the financial gender gap. Women from the Female Invest community signed the hourglass in solidarity, showing their commitment to changing that statistic—one investment at a time.

Expanding to the US—And What's Next

Next on the horizon? Expansion into the U.S. market—a move that Hartvigsen describes as both 'scary and exciting'. In the meantime, Female Invest is set to host a webinar on financial literacy on 13th February 2025, giving women practical strategies to build their investment portfolios.

Why Female Invest Matters

For Hartvigsen, the most rewarding part of the journey has been seeing women transform their lives. 'Hearing stories of women overcoming challenges—divorce, illness, financial hardship—and taking control of their finances is incredibly rewarding,' she said.

Female Invest is more than a financial platform—it's a movement. By creating a welcoming space for women to learn about finance, Hartvigsen, Bitz, and Falkenberg aren't just empowering individuals—they're challenging the status quo of the financial world.

Female Invest is proving that women are ready to take control of their finances—and the finance industry needs to catch up. With their global community, growing influence, and multi-million-pound funding, the Female Invest founders aren't just changing financial education—they're changing the game.