A teacher, worn out by the relentless demands of the classroom, swapped her chalkboard for a more flexible career in private tutoring. Now, she enjoys a relaxed schedule, often working just two hours a day while earning a comfortable income.

After graduating in 2021 and securing a teaching role in south London, Ella Weston quickly realised the £34,000 salary wasn't enough to justify the stress and long hours. This prompted her to consider a new career path.

From Burnout to Bliss

At 26, Ella was determined to achieve a healthier work-life balance while continuing to pursue her passion for teaching children. In March 2024, she left her teaching role and, two months later, launched her own tutoring business. Since making the switch, she hasn't looked back.

Ella now earns double her previous salary, working as little as two hours daily from her cosy home office in the conservatory. This advancement aligns with the predicted surge in the online tutoring market over the next seven years, reaching 2030.

Why Ella Quit Teaching

'The biggest pro of this career shift is how much freedom and time I've gained,' Ella said. 'My mornings are a lot slower now, no longer fuelled by pure adrenaline or the rush to get out the door. I typically start the day with a couple of home-educated students who I support during the daytime.'

'In the early evenings, I run two small group sessions with four children in each group. Preparing for these sessions is something I genuinely enjoy, as I love creating personalised, tailored lessons that connect to the children's interests and make learning fun.'

She continued, 'This takes time to prepare for but I am not governed by strict, rigid schemes which strip all of the creativity from learning. The strict nature of her previous job was a key part in pushing Ella to leave.'

'Towards the end of my time in teaching, I was incredibly burnt out and felt like I was craving something more from life. It wasn't any one school or experience in particular, but rather the cumulative demands of the system that left me struggling,' Ella explained.

Ella's Struggle With Stress And Burnout

Ella said the long hours were unrelenting, often forcing her to sacrifice personal time and energy to meet the ever-growing expectations of the role. From investing her money in classroom resources to grappling with a mountain of administrative tasks that often felt disconnected from actual teaching, she struggled to maintain balance.

'Over time, the weight of it all began to take a toll on my health,' she said. Sleep deprivation, mounting anxiety, and high blood pressure forced her to take medical leave. Leaving the profession wasn't easy, but she knew prioritising her well-being was essential.

'Education has always been my passion, and I knew I wanted to stay in the field. However, I also wanted to focus on the part I truly loved – the teaching itself,' she said. Starting her own business allowed Ella to focus on her well-being, become her own boss, and achieve a healthier work-life balance.

She realised that classroom teaching often demanded significant sacrifices, including her health, and knew a change was necessary. Two months later, in May 2024, she launched 'Ella's Study Spot,' her own tutoring business, from her conservatory.

Ella's Tutoring Success Story

She said: 'It didn't take long for my tutoring business to take off – within a few months, my small group slots were nearly full, with only a couple of spaces left, and now I even have a waiting list. Less than a year later, Ella's income has more than doubled compared to her annual salary as a primary school teacher, according to a report by MailOnline.

'Doubling my income has obviously been amazing, but it's also come with responsibilities I didn't have to think about when I was teaching, like managing a private pension and covering business expenses,' she said.

'That said, I've become much smarter with money – saving and investing have become priorities for me. The financial gain is great, but honestly, the freedom and flexibility I have now are even more valuable.'

The Rise Of Online Tutoring

In addition to tutoring, Ella has created a valuable guide to assist other teachers in transitioning to the world of private tutoring. 'There are so many incredible professionals who are on the brink of burnout, looking for a slower, more balanced, and fulfilling future – and it's amazing to help them reclaim their lives,' she said.

'I have so much respect for educators and the vital role they play, but I think my experience is reflective of the broader challenges within the education system. Teachers deserve to feel valued, supported, and able to maintain a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives.'

'These days, my life bandwidth feels so much bigger, and my job doesn't consume me the way it once did. I now work with over 40 students every week, and I'm lucky to have the loveliest families who couldn't be more supportive. It's truly an amazing and rewarding career, and I wouldn't trade it for anything,' said Ella.