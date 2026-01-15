You can travel around the moon in a NASA rocket and have proof. The NASA Artemis programme represents humanity's biggest leap into deep space since the Apollo era, creating worldwide hype.

It is a new chapter in lunar exploration that plans to return humans to the Moon and build a long-term presence there. Unlike the historic Apollo missions, which focused on short surface landings, Artemis is designed to be sustainable and inclusive, with scientific discovery, technological advancement, and global cooperation at its core.

Now, in early 2026, the programme will take a giant step forward with Artemis II, a crewed mission that will send astronauts on a flight around the Moon and bring them safely back to Earth. Alongside this, NASA has opened up a super cool opportunity for members of the public to participate by submitting their names to be carried around the Moon aboard the Artemis II spacecraft, no spacesuit required. You can do it right now.

What is the Artemis Programme

Humans are going back to the moon. The Artemis programme is NASA's flagship project for lunar exploration in the 21st century. Its name comes from the Greek goddess of the Moon, showing a new generation of spaceflight that prioritises sustainability and scientific progress.

Moreover, the programme plans to build consistently on each mission, using lessons learned to further current goals. The first of these was Artemis I, an uncrewed test flight launched in 2022 that successfully validated the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft's capabilities in deep space. Building on that achievement, Artemis II will be the first mission in the series to carry astronauts around the Moon since 1972.

Grab your boarding pass and join the mission around the Moon! https://t.co/vyLCuDWQtq pic.twitter.com/muLsJXg1cS — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) January 14, 2026

Now, Artemis II is scheduled to launch no later than April 2026 and will carry four astronauts, namely, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, & Jeremy Hansen, aboard the Orion spacecraft on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. The mission will not land on the lunar surface, but it will test important systems such as life support, navigation and communication in the harsher environment of deep space.

So, this makes it a huge stepping stone for Artemis III, which plans to achieve a crewed lunar landing in the late 2020s and establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon. Through these missions, NASA hopes to learn how to live and work beyond Earth's orbit, setting the stage for potential future missions to Mars.

A Ticket to the Moon Without a Spacesuit

Now, one of the most awesome aspects of the Artemis II mission is NASA's invitation for people around the world to be part of the journey in a symbolic way. Through the 'Send Your Name with Artemis II' campaign, anyone can register their name to fly around the Moon aboard the spacecraft. Participants simply enter their name online, and NASA stores it on a digital memory card that will travel with the mission. Once they have submitted their entry, individuals can also download a personalised boarding pass as a keepsake to commemorate their symbolic place on the mission.

You can do it using this link. All you need to do is fill in your first name, your last name and a pin code. Once you submit, a boarding pass like this will generate.

This initiative is free and, as per reports available till 21st January, 2026, inclusive and open to people of all ages and from all countries. There are no space suit requirements, no physical training, and no need for any scientific background.

Registration takes only a few moments and captures a sense of connection to the mission that participants might otherwise never experience. NASA's aim is not only to involve the global public in its exploration efforts but also to inspire curiosity and wonder about our universe. Collecting names globally helps foster the sense that space exploration belongs to everyone, not just to professional astronauts.