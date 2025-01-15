As the US looms over a TikTok ban, American users are deserting the platform in droves, seeking refuge in RedNote, a lesser-known, albeit another Chinese, alternative.

On Monday, this unexpected shift catapulted the China-owned app, known domestically as 'Xiaohongshu,' to the top of the US App Store's free app download charts. The name 'RedNote' carries a dual symbolism: in Chinese culture, red signifies good fortune and prosperity, yet it also carries the distinct hue of the Chinese Communist Party.

Rednote Chinese netizens posting this image at TikTok US netizens today pic.twitter.com/Af7AnVqocP — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 14, 2025

On RedNote, some users have extended a warm welcome to 'TikTok refugees'—those fleeing the platform ahead of Sunday's deadline. If TikTok's owner fails to sell the platform to a non-' foreign adversary' by then, American internet services will be prohibited from supporting or distributing it.

RedNote: The TikTok Rival Taking The US By Storm

RedNote has emerged as a potential TikTok rival, but how does it stack up? Let's dive in and discover everything you need to know about this burgeoning social media contender.

Known in China as Xiaohongshu, which translates to 'Little Red Book' in Mandarin, this app is a popular Chinese social media and e-commerce platform. Launched in Shanghai in 2013, it uniquely blends elements of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.

The app allows users to share lifestyle content, product reviews, and compelling short videos. Additionally, it offers live streaming functionality alongside integrated e-commerce features, enabling effortless in-app shopping.

While TikTok primarily revolves around short-form videos, RedNote distinguishes itself by incorporating images, detailed product reviews, and lively community discussions. Boasting over 300 million monthly active users, RedNote has experienced a surge in popularity as users seek alternatives to TikTok amid concerns about a potential US ban.

RedNote experienced explosive growth during the pandemic, particularly among younger Chinese women. According to the New York Post, this demographic now constitutes a significant 79% of its 300 million monthly active users.

TikTok vs RedNote: Similarities And Differences

Despite their surface-level similarities, RedNote is not a mere clone of TikTok. These platforms are distinct entities developed by separate companies: Shanghai-based Xingyin Information Technology and Beijing-based ByteDance.

While a long-standing favourite in China, RedNote, launched three years before TikTok, is now experiencing a surge in popularity among Western users. So, how does this intriguing platform actually function? Let's dive in.

Navigating RedNote: How It Works

Like TikTok, RedNote uses a vertical scroll interface and delivers a personalised feed of short-form video content. Getting started with RedNote is easy, but users must provide personal information, including their name, age, email address, and phone number.

Using your phone number for login requires a verification code, which some Western users have reported trouble receiving. This may present a minor hurdle for new users.

After downloading the free app, you can sign in with your mobile number, Apple ID, or Google account. The platform then guides you through a simple personalisation process, where you select your gender, age, and areas of interest, including travel, fitness, painting, pets, recipes, movies, and video games.

Tap 'Start exploring' to access the home screen, where you'll encounter a curated feed of videos tailored to your interests. To join the conversation, tap the red cross icon at the bottom to create and share your own posts or engage with others by commenting on their content.

Why Users Are Flocking To RedNote

As the 19th January TikTok ban deadline approaches, a wave of users are migrating to alternative platforms, with RedNote emerging as a popular choice. US law mandates that ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, divest from the popular social media platform by 19th January 2025. If they fail to comply, a ban will be enforced based on national security concerns.

🚨New: TikTok is preparing for shutdown of operations in the US this Sunday unless the Supreme Court intervenes to block the ban. As a result, Americans who already have the app won't be able to use it. pic.twitter.com/6SKuoPzAf4 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 15, 2025

TikTok lawyer Noel Francisco said completing a sale of the short video app, which boasts 170 million American users, by the 19th January deadline would be impossible. Francisco believes the site is on the verge of going dark, and the platform's shutdown is right around the corner.

Meanwhile, TikTok has argued that the US government's efforts to ban the platform would violate the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech. They contend that such a ban would restrict the ability of millions of American users to express themselves and access information.