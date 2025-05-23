Miley Cyrus has left fans reeling after revealing she's stepping back from touring — not due to burnout or career fatigue, but to protect her mental health, physical well-being and personal identity.

The pop star, who once packed out stadiums around the globe, shared that life on the road left her feeling disconnected and overwhelmed. Far from a simple break, Cyrus's decision marks a major turning point in her career, driven by a desire to prioritise balance over spectacle.

The Truth About Touring and Why It Doesn't Work for Miley

In 2023, Miley openly shared that she felt that touring isn't 'healthy' for her. She explained that being constantly on stage and under the gaze of thousands of people makes her feel disconnected from herself. In a series of short videos, inspired by her single 'Used to Be Young', she dives into her past and her evolution, exposing her struggles with life on the road.

'The show is only 90 minutes but that's your life,' Miley said in a TikTok clip. She emphasised that performing at a high level of intensity requires a lot of recovery and rest, which she finds difficult to balance. She described performing as 'training your ego' to stay active, and admits that she finds it hard to switch off.

More than the physical toll, Miley highlights the emotional toll of being constantly observed. She says that having her daily interactions with others treated as a performance 'erases my humanity and my connection'. Without that connection, she feels she cannot write music, which remains her top priority. This honesty reveals why she's chosen to walk away from the big stages she once dominated.

The post-pandemic industry has seen stars like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé fill stadiums, but Miley has made it clear she won't follow suit. She added that singing in front of vast crowds doesn't feel authentic for her anymore, citing a lack of real connection and safety.

Sobriety, Voice, and Personal Wellbeing

In 2025, Miley revisited her stance, giving fans a more detailed explanation. She told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that her sobriety plays a central role in her decision. 'Over the years, I've realised that sobriety is my God,' she said, emphasising how crucial it is to her life.

Miley also opened up about her vocal health issues. She revealed she has had Reinke's oedema, a condition caused by vocal strain and abuse, which results in a large polyp on her vocal chord. She explained that performing with this condition is like 'running a marathon with ankle weights on'. Surgery to remove the polyp could risk her sounding different, and she's unwilling to take that chance.

Despite her love for performing, Miley admits she's torn about whether she'll ever tour again. She says she wants to do it in a sustainable way—without compromising her health or her voice. She has even toyed with the idea of performing in intimate settings, like forests or near pyramids, but was quickly discouraged by Hollywood legend Harrison Ford. 'Sounds expensive', he quipped to her once she floated the idea by him.

The Future of Miley's Music and Performances

Instead of traditional touring, Miley plans to release her ninth album, Something Beautiful, on 30 May 2025. She sees her upcoming film project as her way of performing, saying: 'That's my kind of touring now.' She's found a new outlet for her creativity that doesn't involve the physical and emotional toll of being on stage.

Miley's honesty about her reasons for stepping away from touring marks a significant shift in her career. Her focus is now on maintaining her health, her voice, and her sense of self. While fans may miss her live shows, her openness offers a glimpse into the real challenges she faces behind the scenes.