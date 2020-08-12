Jay-Z was once like a brother to Kanye West, and the "Jesus Is King" rapper misses the bond they shared.

Kanye West took to Twitter to celebrate the ninth anniversary of his and Jay-Z's No. 1 album "Watch The Throne." The American rapper shared a throwback picture with Jay Z on Monday, two days after the album's anniversary, and wrote: "Miss my bro ... real talk."

Miss my bro ... real talk pic.twitter.com/qFS5HwYZxU — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

The picture was a screenshot from Kanye and Jay-Z's "Otis" performance at the 2011 MTV VMAs. The post comes months after the duo, who have engaged in several public feuds over the past decade, reunited at Diddy's 50th birthday party in December last year.

Jay-Z had clarified in an interview in 2018 that despite the differences between the duo, Kanye will always remain a brother to him. In a conversation with David Letterman for Netflix series "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman," the 50-year-old had said: "That's my brother. We're beyond friends. Really, like literally, my little brother is Kanye, and like your little brother, things happen sometimes."

Meanwhile, Kanye has apparently mended his ties with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner as well, weeks after dubbing her 'Kris-Jong-Un' in a reference to North Korean leader Kim-Jong-Un. The 43-year-old, who had accused the momager and his wife Kim Kardashian of trying to have him locked up with the help of a doctor and had dubbed them white supremacists, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "My mother in law Kris Jenner ... makes the best music playlist."

My mother in law Kris Jenner ... makes the best music playlist August 11, 2020

The tweet comes days after Kanye took a vacation with Kim to work on their marriage after his recent public outbursts where he claimed he had been trying to divorce the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star for two years. The rapper has been reportedly "getting along" with his wife of six years after taking a vacation in the Dominican Republic, where the couple was also accompanied by their four children- North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

"They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation. Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier," a source told People magazine.