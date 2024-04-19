If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, the iPhone 17 Plus will sport a smaller screen than previously launched Plus models. This strategy shift is expected to widen the gap between the Plus and the Pro Max models further.

While we are still months away from the iPhone 16 series announcement, the rumour mill has started churning out speculations surrounding the iPhone 17 lineup. The word on the street is that Apple will bring notable upgrades to its 2025 iPhone, including reducing the display size of the iPhone 17 Plus.

Hearing that the iPhone 17 Plus display size will get smaller rather than larger. Will sit in between the 17/17 Pro and 17 Pro Max... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 17, 2024

DSCC analyst Ross Young recently suggested that the iPhone 17 Plus will sport a smaller display than the yet-to-be-announced iPhone 16 Plus. This shift in strategy indicates Apple is abandoning the trend of ever-increasing screen sizes with its upcoming iPhones.

iPhone 17 Plus Bucking the Trend: Rumors Suggest Smaller Display

While details regarding the iPhone 17 Plus' exact dimensions are still under wraps, this change is expected to make the 17 Plus smaller than all previous Plus models, including the current 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus.

These alleged design changes for the iPhone 17 Plus coincide with leaks suggesting Apple plans to modify the displays for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. These leaks also suggest that the iPhone 16 series, expected to launch in fall 2024, will feature larger displays for the Pro models.

Next year’s iPhone 17 Plus will reportedly feature a smaller display than the current 6.7” Plus model



Source: @DSCCRoss pic.twitter.com/HGMELUMl3S — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) April 17, 2024

Past leaks suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will sport a display similar in size to the current iPhone 15 Plus, measuring 6.7 inches. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max might reach 6.9 inches.

This change in the Pro models will further distinguish the Pro range from the standard iPhone and the Plus models. However, with the iPhone 17 Plus, this shift will be even more pronounced.

The current iPhone 15 Plus and 14 Plus both boast 6.7-inch displays, mirroring the size of their Pro Max counterparts. However, rumours suggest a smaller screen for the iPhone 17 Plus, which could create a clearer distinction between the Plus and Pro Max models, potentially catering to users who prefer a more manageable device.

Next-Generation iPhones: What To Expect?

In September, Apple is expected to take the wraps off the much-awaited iPhone 15 series successor, the iPhone 16 series. In the meantime, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have been making appearances online.

Rumours surrounding the iPhone 16 have been plentiful. Recent leaks hint at upgrades to the camera system and design of the upcoming phone. Also, whispers suggest the iPhone 16 Plus might have a smaller battery.

Other reports claim the base iPhone 16 model will come with a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus variant will sport a 6.7-inch display. On the other hand, the Pro model will have a 6.3-inch display, and the Pro Max variant will feature a 6.9-inch display.

However, it is worth noting that Apple has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet. The company's plan could change before the launch event. So, iPhone fans are advised to take these reports with a grain of salt.