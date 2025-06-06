National Doughnut Day 2025 falls on Friday, 6 June. Doughnut fans across the UK and the US can look forward to free treats and limited-time offers. While the holiday originated in the United States, it has grown in popularity internationally. This year, both global chains and local bakeries are celebrating with giveaways and themed promotions.

Here is your guide to the sweetest deals in the UK and beyond.

Krispy Kreme UK: Free Doughnuts and a Week of Offers

Krispy Kreme UK is offering customers a free doughnut of their choice, no purchase required. The offer is available at participating locations across the country. As part of its "14 Days of Original Glazed" campaign, running from 7 to 20 June, Rewards members can access special promotions. These include £8 dozens, two-for-one offers, and exclusive discounts on selected days.

The chain, which operates more than 120 locations across the UK, saw a 20 percent increase in sales during National Doughnut Day last year. This year's offer includes a special one-day deal: buy any dozen doughnuts at regular price and receive a second dozen of Original Glazed for just £1.60.

Dunkin' UK: Free Doughnut with a Drink

Dunkin' UK is joining the celebration by giving away a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any drink. This promotion is part of the brand's ongoing tradition of marking National Doughnut Day each year. Participating stores are also offering limited-edition Mini Donut Bags merchandise, designed in collaboration with Stoney Clover Lane, available while supplies last.

Dunkin' has also introduced a new seasonal beverage for the occasion. The Pink Spritz is a sparkling drink featuring guava, orange, and passion fruit. It is available in medium size for £2.40 and can be mixed with options such as green tea or lemonade.

Independent Shops in the UK

Independent doughnut shops across the UK are expected to join in the National Doughnut Day celebrations, offering unique promotions and limited-edition flavours. Customers are encouraged to check with their local favourites for specific deals and events.

Across the Atlantic, US chains like Cloudy Donuts, LaMar's, and Shipley Do-Nuts are also offering free doughnuts, grand opening deals, and discounted bundles. While the offers may differ, the spirit is the same: a celebration of community, generosity, and a shared love of sweet treats.

To make the most of the day, arrive early and check your local shop's website or social media for participation. Whether you prefer your doughnut filled, frosted, or plain, National Doughnut Day is your chance to indulge.

A Sweet Tradition with a Serious History

National Doughnut Day began in 1938 in the United States. It was created by the Salvation Army to honour the "Doughnut Lassies," who served treats to soldiers on the front lines during World War I. Today, the day is marked by food giveaways, promotional campaigns, and long queues at doughnut counters across both countries.

Whether you are in the UK or the US, National Doughnut Day 2025 is a time to treat yourself. From global brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' to local favourites, there is no shortage of free snacks and discounted sweets. Be sure to check local store hours and availability.

This celebration only lasts one day, so don't miss your chance to grab something glazed, filled, or covered in sprinkles.