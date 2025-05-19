A Norfolk man who was feared brain dead after falling into a coma from eating a chicken sandwich is now beginning to recover—slowly regaining movement in his head.

Blake Pennell, a previously healthy 30-year-old, has spent the past eight months in hospital after suffering a stroke believed to have been triggered by E. coli. Doctors initially feared the worst, but Blake has since shown signs of improvement, though he still cannot sit or stand.

A Fit and Active Life Changed Overnight

Before the incident, Blake was described as a fit, active man who worked as a 3D artist and enjoyed spending time outdoors. According to Daily Mail photos, he was often seen hiking and exploring nature.

On 14 June 2024, Blake's life was turned upside down. His wife, Lauren, recalled how her husband could barely move from the sofa. A week later, she found him collapsed in the bathroom, vomiting.

He was rushed to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a basilar artery stroke—a rare condition that accounts for just 1% of all strokes. The stroke occurs when the basilar artery, which supplies blood to the brainstem, is blocked.

Devastating Complications and Emergency Surgery

Blake's condition was further complicated by cerebral tonsil herniation, where part of the cerebellum is pushed into the spinal canal, causing dangerous swelling.

Lauren explained that her husband underwent a posterior craniotomy, a high-risk brain surgery with a low survival rate.

'We found out a few weeks after that he had E. coli in his system and it can cause a clotting disorder which can cause a stroke. There's no other reason he would have had a stroke—he doesn't drink or smoke and he's healthy,' Lauren told The Mirror.

She added that they believe the E. coli came from a £3 supermarket chicken sandwich.

Widespread E. Coli Outbreak Across UK Supermarkets

In 2024, the UK was hit by a major E. coli outbreak, affecting multiple supermarkets, including Aldi, Asda, Boots, Co-op, and Morrisons. The outbreak was initially linked to salad leaves used in pre-packed sandwiches.

Blake is just one of over 200 people affected by the outbreak. According to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), more than 211 cases were confirmed, with many requiring hospitalisation.

Signs of Progress Bring Hope

Despite the ordeal, Blake is making slow but steady progress. Lauren says recent assessments showed minimal brain damage.

'He can move his right arm and leg and he is communicating through a tablet,' she said.

'Blake can't sit up or stand but he does have head control in his wheelchair. He's started to mouth words at me including "I miss you",' she added.

The family remains hopeful. With continued physiotherapy and rehabilitation, they believe Blake can rebuild a meaningful life.