Wendy Williams is fighting to reclaim her freedom after a top neurologist reportedly concluded she does not have the degenerative brain disease used to justify years of court-ordered control over her life.

The 61-year-old former talk show host, once crowned the 'Queen of Daytime,' has been under guardianship since 2022 following a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia. But a fresh evaluation commissioned by her legal team has allegedly found no evidence of the condition, according to reports emerging in late 2025.

Her attorney, Joe Tacopina, is now preparing to take the case to court, arguing the original diagnosis was a 'flawed medical premise' that stripped Williams of her autonomy and access to her fortune.

Neurologist's Findings Challenge Original Dementia Diagnosis

The medical dispute at the heart of Wendy Williams' guardianship case centres on two starkly different conclusions.

In 2023, a medical team diagnosed Williams with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia (PPA), conditions that cause irreversible deterioration of the brain's frontal lobes. That diagnosis formed the legal foundation for her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, to assume control of her affairs.

But a new neurological assessment tells a different story. A leading New York City specialist hired by Williams' legal team reportedly conducted a series of tests and found 'no evidence' of FTD. The neurologist noted that frontotemporal dementia is progressive and does not improve, yet Williams has shown what the report allegedly describes as 'remarkable neurological resilience' since achieving sobriety nearly three years ago.

Adding weight to the challenge, Williams recently scored a perfect 10 out of 10 on a mental capacity test at Lenox Hill Hospital, a result medical professionals suggest would be virtually impossible for someone in the advanced stages of FTD.

The findings were reportedly presented to Williams' legal team late in October 2025, with formal court filings to terminate the guardianship expected within weeks, during January 2026.

Williams Calls Guardianship Facility a 'Luxury Prison'

Since being placed under guardianship, Wendy Williams has been largely hidden from public view, residing in a wellness facility in New York City that she has described as a 'luxury prison.'

In rare phone interviews with The Breakfast Club and The View, the former host has been blunt about her frustration.

'I am not cognitively impaired,' Williams insisted, maintaining that her signature wit and mental sharpness remain intact despite years of isolation.

Her family has rallied behind her. Sister Wanda Finnie and niece Alex Finnie have stated publicly that while Wendy faces physical health challenges, including Graves' disease and lymphedema, her mental state is 'remarkably different' from the erratic behaviour captured in a controversial 2024 Lifetime documentary.

Williams has claimed her residence in a memory care unit, surrounded by patients decades older, is designed to drain her estate rather than provide genuine care.

A Turning Point for 'Free Wendy'

The move to challenge the FTD diagnosis marks the most aggressive legal strategy yet in the 'Free Wendy' movement. If the new neurological report is accepted by the court, it would dismantle the primary legal basis for the guardianship.

Experts note that while alcohol-induced cognitive impairment can sometimes mimic dementia, the former is potentially reversible with sobriety, whereas FTD is an irreversible 'death sentence' for the brain's frontal lobes.

Tacopina's team is reportedly banking on this distinction, alleging that the initial diagnosis was a 'flawed medical premise' used to seize control of Williams' multi-million-pound fortune.

The legal team is demanding that the files be unsealed, arguing that the public has a right to know whether a global icon is being held against her will due to inaccurate testing.

Life After the Purple Chair

Despite the heavy legal atmosphere, Williams has been spotted making brief, glamorous appearances at New York Fashion Week and private events, including the wedding of Joe Tacopina's son, telling onlookers she 'feels like a zillion dollars.' These sightings have bolstered her fans' belief that she is ready for a career comeback, potentially via a podcast or a return to radio.

As the court prepares to hear the new medical evidence this month, the stakes could not be higher. For Williams, the stakes extend far beyond medical records. This is a battle for the right to manage her own life after nearly four years under the control of court-appointed strangers.

If the neurologist's findings hold up in court, 2026 could be the year the 'Queen of Daytime' finally walks free.