The long-running, tragic saga of talk show queen Wendy Williams is about to hit the courtroom with a vengeance.

After months of public worry surrounding her health and a restrictive court-ordered guardianship, the 61-year-old 'Warrior Wendy' is reportedly plotting her dramatic comeback. But this time, she's not returning to the 'Hot Topics' table; she's heading into a high-stakes legal battle.

Sources reveal that Williams has begun 'intensive training sessions' to prepare for a crucial deposition in her lawsuit against Lifetime and A&E over the explosive docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams.

This deposition is far more than a simple legal procedure; those closest to her believe this is the ultimate showdown that could finally shatter her court-ordered guardianship and restore her personal freedom.

The High-Stakes Deposition That Could Restore Wendy Williams' Freedom

For Williams, this deposition represents her best and perhaps last chance to prove her capability to the courts. An insider told National Enquirer: 'She knows this deposition is everything.' The stakes are astronomical: 'If Wendy comes across as sharp, strong and totally in control, it could show she's capable of making her own decisions again.'

The legal challenge began after the broadcast of Where Is Wendy Williams. The docuseries, which aired earlier this year, covered her health struggles, including her diagnoses of dementia and aphasia, and the controversial guardianship established in 2022.

Williams' team has argued that the documentary was misleading and aired without her permission, a claim which Lifetime disputes.

Dementia Diagnosis Does Not Stop Wendy Williams From Testifying

The path to the courtroom has been fraught with challenges. In a shock legal ruling, a judge determined that Williams' serious diagnoses of dementia and aphasia do not disqualify her from testifying. However, Williams' inner circle is taking no chances, recognising that her performance under oath will be microscopically scrutinised.

To ensure she is prepared for the intense legal spotlight, Williams has been throwing herself into intensive training. A second source reveals: 'She's working with legal coaches, memory specialists, even medical pros'. This rigorous schedule is aimed at ensuring she can maintain her focus, articulate her thoughts clearly, and present a composed image.

Fighting Back: Wendy Williams Targets the Guardianship

While the lawsuit is officially against the television networks, the real prize is the end of the guardianship. Williams has been under the protection of the court since 2022 due to concerns over her health and finances.

The restrictive arrangement has led to her virtual disappearance from public life, though she was recently seen attending a fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

This is more than just a legal case for the former daytime television icon. The tipster claimed: 'This isn't just about a lawsuit — this is about freedom!

If the judge finds Williams to be coherent, strong, and capable of handling complex legal questions, it could open the door for her to challenge her ward status and regain control of her life and fortune.

The star, known for her trademark phrase, 'Listen up — I'm talking now,' is reportedly now preparing to speak on the record in the fight of her life.

Wendy Williams' upcoming deposition in her lawsuit against Lifetime and A&E is now the ultimate test of her capability to a judge. For a star who has been silenced by a restrictive guardianship, this is more than just a legal case—it's a fight for her personal and financial freedom.

Will the 'Warrior Wendy' prove she is 'sharp, strong and totally in control' and finally shatter her ward status? IBTimes UK has reached out to Wendy Williams for comments.