Last week, Bernie Sanders took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns about the growing economic disparity in the United States. "At a time when the billionaire class is becoming much richer, while 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and millions work for starvation wages, which candidates are prepared to fight for the working class of our country?" Sanders tweeted, igniting a fervent discussion on social media.

Continuing on in the thread, Sanders specifically targeted the Republican Party, questioning their commitment to the working class. "The Republicans claim they are that party. Really? Does anyone seriously believe that a party which is getting huge contributions from Elon Musk, Stephen Schwarzman, Bill Ackman, and other multi-billionaires will take on corporate greed & improve life for the average American?" he wrote, highlighting the significant financial backing that Republican candidates receive from wealthy donors.

Sanders' Critique of Republican Policies

Sanders pointed out that no Senate Republican supported raising the federal minimum wage from the current $7.25, a rate many consider insufficient in today's economy. He listed several key policies and ideals consistently opposed by Senate Republicans, including:

Making unions more accessible to workers

Implementing an increased wealth tax

Providing universal healthcare

Constructing low-income and affordable housing

Enacting student loan forgiveness

Addressing childhood poverty

According to Sanders, these efforts would significantly improve the lives of working-class and average Americans, but Republican opposition has remained firm.

Democrats' Support for the Working Class

Conversely, Sanders praised the Democratic Party, particularly President Joe Biden, for championing policies aimed at uplifting the working class. He outlined the Democrats' plans to:

Raise the federal minimum wage

Pass the PRO Act to protect workers' rights

Tax billionaires more effectively

Increase Social Security benefits

Expand Medicare to include dental, hearing, and vision care

End medical debt

Restore the $300 a month child tax credit

Lower prescription drug costs

Build 2 million units of affordable housing

Invest in childcare and elder care

The Democratic Party has a long history of advocating for the working class, dating back to the progressive era reforms and gaining momentum with Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal. Key milestones include the establishment of Social Security, the endorsement of unions, and the fight for fair labour standards.

Economic Reality for Most Americans

Following the 2020 Census and a subsequent 2022 report, it was revealed that 11.5% of the US population, or 37.9 million people, are living in poverty. In stark contrast, only 8.8% of the US population are millionaires. The majority of Americans fall between these extremes, with the average salary currently around $60,000, far from the wealth of millionaires.

Given that the average American is much closer to poverty than to becoming a millionaire, it is crucial to consider which party prioritises the greater needs of the populace. The policies and actions of the parties in Congress, as well as the proposed plans of presidential candidates, indicate that the Democratic Party places a higher emphasis on the well-being of the working class and average American.