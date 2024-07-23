With the 2024 presidential election rapidly approaching and the unexpected news of Kamala Harris taking over the Democratic nomination from Joe Biden, it is crucial to stay informed on the current state of US politics and the two candidates. Many have been quick to dismiss Harris as a valid candidate, stating a preference for Donald Trump or a third-party candidate. However, understanding the implications of a second Trump presidency is essential before casting a vote in his favour.

Trump's Intentions for Office

The Republican Party has championed two major plans if Trump is elected in November: Trump's official policy manifesto, Agenda47, and a 900-page proposed reconstruction of the US government called Project 2025. Although not officially endorsed by Trump himself, Project 2025 is backed by many Republicans and has significant potential consequences for American governance.

Project 2025

Project 2025 is a detailed document published by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank. The foundation's ideals date back to the Reagan administration in 1981, with their first manifesto influencing many policies during Reagan's tenure. Although Trump claims no association with Project 2025, it was developed by over 140 members of his administration and designed to serve as a policy outline for his potential second term. The document is dense and has been described as authoritarian, with some suggesting it could lead the US towards a fascist regime. Here are some key points from Project 2025:

Complete elimination or dismantling of the Department of Education, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, National Weather Service, and Environmental Protection Agency.

Placing the entire federal bureaucracy, including independent organisations, under presidential control, known as the "unitary executive theory."

Mass reclassification of civil servants to enable their firing and replacement by party loyalists.

Complete ban on abortions and emergency contraceptives, with attempts to ban contraceptives and sexual education.

Elimination of the Head Start Program and the Affordable Care Act.

Complete ban on pornography, requiring those involved in its distribution or possession to register as sex offenders.

Banning African American studies in all levels of education.

Ending birthright citizenship.

Eliminating same-sex marriage and establishing that the only valid family dynamic is married biological parents and their children.

Mass deportation of immigrants and mass internment of illegal immigrants.

Agenda47

Agenda47 is the Trump administration's formal collection of policy plans for the 2024 presidential campaign. Described as the "only official comprehensive and detailed look at what President Trump will do if he returns to the White House," it includes a range of policies across various sectors.

Economic and Climate Policies:

Exit the Paris Agreement once again and approve widespread oil infrastructure projects.

Implement universal baseline tariffs on international trade.

Reverse Biden's emission regulations to "save America's auto industry."

Rapidly develop American oil, natural gas, nuclear power, coal, and hydroelectricity.

Educational Policies:

Cut federal funding to schools teaching "critical race theory" and "gender ideology."

Remove existing university accreditors and replace them with ones aligned with party values.

Create a new credentialing body encouraging teachers who "embrace patriotic values."

Expansion of Presidential Powers:

Require all government regulations to be published publicly or be made null and void, and bring independent agencies "back under Presidential authority."

Fire numerous government employees, move government jobs out of Washington DC, and centralise state power to the executive.

Foreign Policy:

Request reimbursement from NATO for Ukraine aid.

Overhaul and restructure the Pentagon, the State Department, the defence bureaucracy, and all intelligence services.

Healthcare:

Slash federal expenses and foreign aid, and bar other countries from buying essential drugs.

Ban environmental, social, and governance investments into 401(k) and retirement plans.

Immigration:

Require that at least one parent be a legal resident or naturalised citizen for a child to gain birthright citizenship.

Terminate all work permits for "illegal aliens."

Close the southern border and suspend visa programs, including the lottery and family visa programs.

Transgender and LGBTQ+:

Terminate gender-affirming care for minors and require federal agencies to cease programs that "promote sex and gender transition at any age."

Pass a bill establishing only recognised genders as male and female, assigned at birth.

Other Policies:

Ban labelling of misinformation or disinformation.

Deploy military assets to wage war on cartels.

Terminate all staff, offices, and initiatives connected to "equity" programs and policies.

Planning Your Vote

With these plans in mind, a second Trump presidency would likely result in an imbalance of power within American democracy, leading to a heavily centralised state that restricts the rights of all citizens on multiple fronts. It is crucial for voters to thoroughly understand the proposed policies and their potential impact to make an informed decision in the upcoming elections.