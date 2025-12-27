White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has revealed she is expecting her second child, sharing the joyful news just a day after Christmas in a heartfelt Instagram post that she described as 'the greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for'.

The 28-year-old, who holds the distinction of being the youngest press secretary in US history, announced that she and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, are expecting a baby girl in May 2026.

Posting a series of photos in front of a Christmas tree, Leavitt cradled her growing bump as she wrote: 'The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026.'

'The Closest Thing to Heaven on Earth'

She added that the couple are 'thrilled to grow our family' and cannot wait to see their son become a big brother, describing motherhood as 'the closest thing to Heaven on Earth'.

'My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood,' she wrote, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from supporters and colleagues alike.

Praise for Trump and a 'Pro-Family' White House

Leavitt, who returned to the White House earlier this year following President Donald Trump's re-election, also thanked the administration for what she described as its supportive, family-focused environment.

'I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House,' she wrote. '2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom.'

Balancing Motherhood and the Most Demanding Job in Washington

Leavitt and her husband are already parents to a son, Nicholas 'Niko' Robert Riccio, who was born in July 2024. The couple became engaged over the Christmas holiday in 2023 and welcomed their first child less than a year later.

Returning to Work After a National Crisis

Her rapid return to political life after giving birth drew attention during the 2024 campaign, when Leavitt revealed she chose to forgo maternity leave following the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

'I looked at my husband and said, "Looks like I'm going back to work",' she recalled in a previous interview, describing her sense of duty during a critical moment in the campaign.

A Historic First for the Briefing Room

According to a senior White House official, Leavitt is expected to remain in her role throughout the pregnancy, which would make her the first visibly pregnant White House press secretary in history.

Family Controversy Casts a Shadow

While the announcement has been met with widespread congratulations, it also comes against the backdrop of recent personal controversy involving a close family member.

Last month, Leavitt's nephew's mother and her godson's parent, Bruna Caroline Ferreira, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement while picking up her child from school in Massachusetts.

Ferreira, who has since been released by court order, later criticised Leavitt publicly, accusing her of hypocrisy and questioning her stance on immigration as both a Catholic and a mother.

Leavitt has not commented publicly on the situation, and sources close to the press secretary have said she has not spoken with Ferreira in many years.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Despite the surrounding tensions, Leavitt's Christmas announcement struck a notably hopeful tone, centring on gratitude, faith and family as she looks ahead to the coming year.

For the White House's youngest press secretary, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of historic firsts, personal milestones and growing responsibilities — both behind the podium and at home.

As she signed off her post, Leavitt hinted that the best may still be ahead: 'Let's see what 2026 holds.'