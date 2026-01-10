The White House suspects former US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene leaked President Donald Trump's dinner location to protesters, leading to a confrontation at a Washington, DC restaurant.

The incident has sparked a security review and highlighted a deep fracture between the President and one of his former key allies. Greene has vehemently denied the 'absurd dangerous lie', shifting blame back to the White House and Secret Service for what she called a failure to secure the venue.

Security Breach at Joe's Seafood

The administration has reportedly communicated concerns to the Secret Service regarding a potential security breach involving Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Axios reported. Officials suggest that Greene may have provided advance notice to the activist group Code Pink about Trump's dining plans at Joe's on 9 September 2025.

The alleged internal tip-off allowed the protesters to mobilise before the president arrived at the seafood restaurant. The presence of hostile demonstrators at a secure location creates significant logistical hurdles for the agents involved.

White House aides were reportedly convinced that the leak was intentional, aimed at undermining the president. The Secret Service is currently reviewing the event timeline to determine how the information reached the public. While the agency has not formally charged any individual, the alleged involvement of a former congresswoman has sent ripples through Washington.

Greene Issues Forceful Denial

The former representative from Georgia, who resigned from her post earlier this year, was quick to address the claims through her official channel on X (formerly Twitter). She described the claim as an 'absurd dangerous lie' and insisted that she would never compromise the president's safety.

Greene's defence centres on the idea that the administration is attempting to drive a wedge between her and the MAGA movement. She clarified that she had no knowledge of Trump's whereabouts and insisted that the White House and the Secret Service should be blamed for failing to secure the area.

'Code Pink was in the restaurant because the WH and Secret Service did NOT sweep Joe's, did NOT set up metal detectors and check everyone in the restaurant, and did not do any of their normal security protocols that they do at every public event he attends!!!' MTG wrote. 'Only the WH set up President Trump's reservation at Joe's, NOT ME!! I had ZERO knowledge of when his reservation was! The only people who could have tipped off Code Pink was the restaurant or the WH!'

'This is a dangerous false accusation against me that is 100% false and you and Axios should never publish such a horrific lie!!!' MTG added. 'Anyone saying this is true is absolutely lying!!!'

This is exactly what I told this little WH tool that wrote this absurd dangerous LIE about me on behalf of the WH because they are mad at me for telling the truth about the President and forcing the release of the Epstein files. Now they are making up horrific lies about me!!… https://t.co/ab8MxGe87v — Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2026

The Fractured Alliance

Trump and Greene were once allied. She was among his fiercest supporters and was a vocal advocate of Trump, even defending his 'America First' agenda. The two prominent figures, however, reportedly had a falling out over numerous legislative strategies.

NPR's Stephen Fowler, who has covered Greene's career, spoke with Scott Simon about her relationship with Trump. According to him, Trump had a number of policies that MTG didn't think were actually 'in the spirit of America first,' including the bombing of Iran, economic policies, and tariffs, to name a few.

The pair also had different stances on the release of Epstein files. Trump called Greene a 'traitor' for supporting the call to release the files. Trump, however, eventually signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law requiring the Department of Justice to release the files related to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

It is clear now that Greene has transitioned from a trusted confidante to a person of interest following her falling out with Trump. As the investigation into Code Pink continues, her relationship with Trump remains deeply uncertain.