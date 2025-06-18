Whitney Purvis, known for her appearance on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, was denied entry to her teenage son's funeral after arriving too late for the service. Her 16-year-old son, Weston Gosa Jr., died unexpectedly earlier this month. The funeral took place on Tuesday, 18 June, in Gordon County, Georgia.

According to Purvis, she arrived at the chapel around 4pm—two hours after the service had started. By then, the ceremony had concluded and the chapel doors were closed. She also claimed her name was not on the guest list. Weston's father, however, presents a completely different account of what happened.

What Went Wrong?

In Whitney's version of events, she said she had been told the service would begin at 4pm. Upon arrival, she was shocked to find the chapel empty and the service already over. She said she was not allowed inside and left feeling hurt and angry.

'I missed saying goodbye to my own child,' she told reporters. Her frustration escalated into a series of angry text messages to her ex-partner, accusing him of deliberately withholding the correct details.

Weston Gosa Sr., Weston's father and Whitney's former partner, insisted she was fully aware of the funeral's schedule. He claimed they had spoken the week before and he had confirmed a 2pm start time.

To support his statement, he shared a photo of the printed guest list, which included Whitney's name. According to him, several people arrived as late as 3pm and were still allowed in. Whitney, however, showed up after the chapel had already been locked.

When and Where Was the Service Held?

The funeral was held in a small, private chapel near Calhoun, Georgia, close to where Weston had been living with his father and stepmother, Amy Gosa. It was intended to be a quiet, family-focused memorial. Weston passed away on 2 June. His father and stepmother were in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Whitney had not been a regular part of Weston's life in recent years. In 2024, she lost custody of both Weston and his younger brother, River, due to unresolved child support issues. At the time of his death, Weston was living full-time with his father and stepmother.

Who's Involved?

Fans of 16 and Pregnant may remember Whitney's episode from 2009, which documented her teenage pregnancy and the birth of Weston. Since then, her relationship with Weston's father has been strained. Gosa eventually remarried, and his wife, Amy, played a significant role in raising Weston and organising his funeral.

Following Weston's death, Whitney has posted emotional tributes on social media, expressing deep grief. However, the dispute over her absence at the funeral has brought long-standing family tensions back into the public eye.

Why Was She Blocked?

The answer depends on which version of events one believes. Whitney insists she was given the wrong time. Gosa argues she had the correct information and simply failed to arrive on time. He has accused her of using the situation to gain public sympathy.

'You were on the list. You were told the time. You showed up late. That's on you,' he reportedly wrote in private messages.

How Did the Family Respond?

Despite the conflict, a conciliatory gesture was made. Gosa and Amy arranged for a separate urn so Whitney could have some of Weston's ashes. It was seen by some as an effort to provide her with closure despite the fractured relationship.

Amy also launched a fundraising campaign to cover funeral expenses and a headstone, with a target of £9,500 (US$12,000). Public support for the effort has been steady, with many expressing sympathy for the family.

What Else Is Known?

An official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Weston reportedly lived with multiple medical conditions, including Type 1 diabetes, Addison's disease, and Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Speculation online suggesting drug involvement has been strongly denied by Amy, who described such rumours as 'very hurtful' and unfounded.

What should have been a solemn farewell became a source of public controversy and renewed family tension. Weston is gone, and his parents—long separated—now mourn him from opposite sides of a closed chapel door.