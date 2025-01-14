The recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area have taken a heartbreaking toll, claiming at least 24 lives amid the destruction. Fueled by powerful winds and dry conditions, the devastation has taken homes, businesses, and iconic landmarks, leaving the community reeling in grief.

As the community mourns, authorities have begun to release the names of some of the victims who lost their lives in this disaster. These are just a few of the individuals whose lives were tragically cut short by this devastating disaster. Here are some of the names:

Victor Shaw

Victor Shaw, 66, died a hero. Tuesday night, as the Eaton Fire raged, he stood guard over the home he and his sister, Shari, had shared for over 50 years. Despite Shari's desperate pleas to evacuate, Victor remained determined to protect their beloved family home.

As the flames intensified, Shari was forced to flee, her calls to her brother unanswered. The next morning, the grim reality emerged: Victor's body was found by the roadside, a garden hose still clutched in his hand, a testament to his valiant, but ultimately futile, effort to save the home that had been in the family for nearly six decades.

Anthony and Justin Mitchell

The two members of the Mitchell family, Anthony Mitchell Jr., father, 67-year-old Anthony Mitchell Sr., confined to a wheelchair, and his son, Justin, 39, who lived with cerebral palsy, lost their lives to the devastating Altadena fire.

Still reeling from the loss, Anthony Mitchell described his father as a 'devoted protector,' a man who would never abandon his family. 'He wasn't going to leave my brother,' Anthony said, his voice thick with emotion. 'That was just the kind of man he was.'

Rodney Kent Nickerson

Rodney Kent Nickerson, 83, was another resident who lost his life to Altadena fires.

Despite his family's desperate pleas to evacuate, Mr Nickerson, a retired Lockheed Martin engineer, insisted on staying, reassuring them, 'I'll be here when you guys come back'. He was last seen battling the flames around his property.

Kimiko Nickerson, his daughter, spoke to him on FaceTime later that evening, unaware of the unfolding tragedy. The following morning, she discovered her father's body in his bed.

'I've been here my whole life,' she said, reflecting on the irreplaceable loss of both her father and her family's lifelong home.

Dalyce Curry

The Eaton fire tragically claimed the life of Dalyce 'Mama Dee' Curry, 95, a beloved figure in the Altadena community. Curry, known for her roles in classic films like 'The Ten Commandments' and 'The Blues Brothers,' was a prominent figure in old Black Hollywood.

Tragically, Curry was unable to evacuate her home when orders were issued. It's possible she did not receive the necessary alerts, as she did not use a cellphone. Her granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley, who dropped Curry off at her home the day before the fire began, expressed deep sorrow.

'She loved Altadena... she loved that little cottage,' Kelley said, highlighting Curry's deep connection to her community.

Arthur Simoneau

Arthur Simoneau, a seasoned hang-glider pilot and beloved member of the Topanga community, tragically lost his life while trying to defend his home during the Palisades Fire. Returning from a ski trip, he immediately headed home despite evacuation orders, determined to save his property.

'Once he put his mind to something, you couldn't talk him out of it,' said a friend. Simoneau was found near his home, likely attempting to protect it.

Known for his kindness and love for the environment, he often greeted neighbours and cleared invasive species. Neighbour Susan Dumond described him as someone who 'cared about the community a lot.'

Charles Mortimer

Charles Mortimer, 84, died from a heart attack on January 8 after sustaining fire-related injuries in the Palisades Fire, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed. His cause of death was listed as acute myocardial infarction, smoke inhalation, thermal injuries, and coronary artery atherosclerosis.

Mortimer was one of the victims of the devastating wildfire, which left lasting impacts on those affected by the flames and smoke.

Annette Rossilli

Annette Rossilli, in her mid-80s, tragically lost her life on January 7th while trying to protect her beloved pets during the devastating Palisades Fire.

Despite multiple offers of assistance from her caregiver, neighbours, and even her healthcare company, Rossilli refused to evacuate, choosing to remain with her two parrots, a canary, a turtle, and a dog.

A long-time resident of Pacific Palisades, Rossilli had once co-owned a plumbing business with her late husband. Her daughter and son survive her. Her caregiver, Fay Vahdani, described her as a 'sweet, lively woman who loved life,' a testament to her deep love for her companions.

Rory Sykes

Rory Sykes, 32, who passed away in his Malibu cottage on January 8, led an extraordinary life despite being born blind and with cerebral palsy.

As a child, he appeared on the British TV show Kiddy Kapers. He became a motivational speaker, sharing his story of gaining sight and the ability to walk after numerous surgeries and years of therapy. A passionate gamer and foodie, he was known for his kindness and caring nature.

According to his mother Shelly's post on X, Sykes passed away in his cottage on his family's Malibu property on 8th January.

Randy Miod

Randy 'Craw' Miod, 55, known as a 'Malibu man of mystery,' died in the Palisades fire.

The Malibu Times reported the heartbreaking discovery of Miod's remains amidst the fire's devastation. He was found clutching his beloved kitten.

'He'd been through so many of these fires and made it through unscathed,' Miod's mother, Carol Smith, told CNN, reflecting on Miod's resilience. 'I think he thought he could do it again.'

'Now that I'm realising how many memories he had in that home, I can understand why he didn't want to leave,' Smith added.

Erliene Louise Kelley

Erliene Louise Kelley, 83, was a beloved figure in her Altadena neighbourhood. Her granddaughter, Briana Navarro, remembered her as a 'sweet' but 'stern' woman with a warm and welcoming presence.

Kelly and her late husband Howard bought their Altadena home in the late 1960s, where they raised two children and celebrated decades of family milestones.

On the night of the Eaton Fire, Kelley refused to evacuate despite the smoke in the distance. Navarro's last contact with her grandmother was a text exchange the following morning. Tragically, on January 9, authorities confirmed Kelley's death in the fire.

Meanwhile, forecasters have warned of severe winds that could lead to 'explosive fire growth,' prompting continued vigilance from residents and emergency services. According to Chief Kristin Crowley of the Los Angeles Fire Department, preparedness is paramount. 'The danger has absolutely not passed,' he said.