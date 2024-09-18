If you're a Dancing With The Stars fan, you might have noticed something unusual during a recent episode. One contestant hit the dance floor wearing a shiny ankle monitor. That contestant is Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin. She's a convicted fraudster who once fooled New York's elite by pretending to be a wealthy European heiress.

Delvey, or Sorokin, was found guilty of grand theft and sentenced to prison. She conned her way into an extravagant lifestyle, defrauding banks, lawyers, and even a private jet company out of more than $200,000 (£150,000). Her life of deception culminated in a prison sentence, but in February 2021, she was released. Now, she presents herself as a 'New York-based fashionista,' living under house arrest while wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

Why the Ankle Monitor?

While Delvey's original convictions from 2019 were related to her fraudulent activities, the ankle monitor she now wears is part of her ongoing immigration battle in the United States. After overstaying her visa due to her time in jail, Sorokin is under house arrest in New York City, fighting deportation. The monitor is a condition of her release, a stark reminder of her legal struggles as she awaits the outcome of her immigration proceedings.

A Shift to Reality TV Stardom

Despite her past crimes, Sorokin has carved out a new role as a pop culture figure. In a press release, Disney-owned ABC dubbed her "an artist, fashion icon and infamous NYC socialite" and even called her a "notorious ankle bracelet fashionista." Sorokin joined a cast of Dancing With The Stars contestants that included an NBA veteran, various reality TV stars, and Olympians for the latest edition of the US spin-off from the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing format.

However, not everyone is thrilled with Sorokin's newfound fame. Critics have accused the channel of glamorising her criminal past, with The New York Post calling her inclusion a "new low for pop culture." Questions have also surfaced about how Sorokin, a German-Russian citizen, has the right to live and work in the US, considering her immigration issues. Yet, she has her supporters, including Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who encouraged viewers to give Anna a chance and judge her solely on her dancing.

Despite the controversy surrounding her participation, Sorokin's dance performance received an 18 out of 30 from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, who admitted she felt an energy shift when Anna took the stage, urged the audience to focus on her dance skills rather than her criminal history. "Let's all just give this a chance," Inaba said. "This is about your dancing here. Let's all give her that space, please."

Who Is Anna Delvey?

Anna Delvey was born Anna Sorokin in a Moscow suburb in 1991. She and her family moved to Germany in 2007. Sorokin eventually relocated to Paris, where she adopted the persona of Anna Delvey, a wealthy European heiress, and carried the ruse with her when she arrived in New York City in 2014. Her life in New York was a whirlwind of luxury hotels, exclusive parties, and connections with the city's elite, all while skipping out on hotel bills and defrauding individuals out of large sums of money.

Delvey's deceitful empire came crashing down on October 3, 2017, when the Los Angeles Police Department arrested her in a sting operation organised by the Manhattan District Attorney's office. One of her victims, Rachel DeLoache Williams, who alleged that Delvey had swindled her out of more than $60,000 during a trip to Marrakesh, played a pivotal role in the operation.

Following her arrest, Delvey was transferred to Rikers Island, where she was held without bail. Three weeks later, she was indicted for stealing approximately $275,000 through various scams, including free trips and private plane rides. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said Delvey's crimes ranged from check fraud to six-figure stolen loans.

No Remorse, No Deal

In June 2018, Delvey and her lawyer attempted to strike a plea deal, but Judge Diane Kiesel rejected it, citing Delvey's lack of remorse. The case went to trial, and in April 2019, Delvey was convicted on eight counts, including second-degree grand larceny, theft of services, and first-degree attempted grand larceny. In May of that year, she was sentenced to four to twelve years in prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay restitution to her victims.

Delvey's Infamous Netflix Story

Despite her criminal convictions, Delvey's story captured the public's imagination and was adapted into a Netflix series, Inventing Anna, produced by Shonda Rhimes. Actress Julia Garner portrayed Delvey, and the series chronicled her rise and fall as the fake heiress who scammed New York's wealthiest. Garner, who met Delvey in prison while preparing for the role, described her as "charming" and "gentle"—until she wanted something.

Life After Prison

After serving almost four years, including her time in Rikers Island, Delvey was released from prison in February 2021. She was expected to leave the US, but she didn't go. In a June 2024 interview, Delvey said she was trying to stay busy and productive, though she admitted that being under house arrest limited her options. "On a daily basis, I don't do anything exciting," she confessed. "It would be easier to create more content if I was able to leave the house."

Delvey remains active on social media, regularly posting under the handle @AnnaDelvey on Instagram. While her legal battles continue, she continues to engage with her followers, many of whom are captivated by her unique combination of charm and notoriety.

Net Worth: What's Left of Anna Delvey's Fortune?

While some sources speculate that Delvey is worth around $50,000, her actual net worth remains uncertain due to her legal entanglements. According to Insider, Netflix paid her $320,000 for the rights to her story, but much of that money was frozen by the state of New York under the Son of Sam law, which prohibits criminals from profiting off their crimes.

Delvey used $199,000 of the Netflix payment to settle debts with her victims and another $24,000 to pay off fines. She also spent $75,000 on legal fees, leaving her with only $22,000 from the Netflix deal. In 2020, when asked what she planned to do for work if she remained in the U.S., Delvey said she hoped to continue consulting on creative projects, much like she did for Inventing Anna.

Anna Delvey's story is complex, blending crime, glamour, and reinvention. From her days as a fake heiress conning New York's wealthiest to her current status as a media sensation and reality TV star, Delvey's ability to stay in the spotlight is undeniable.