Real Madrid is at risk of losing two of their key attacking players in the coming weeks due to the chaos that took place after their controversial draw with Valencia in La Liga on Saturday night. It is now being reported that Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior could face a suspension due to his comments about match officials after the match.

What caused the blow-up at the end of the Real Madrid vs. Valencia match?

Los Blancos came from 2-0 down to force a draw against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium, thanks to a brace from Vinicius. However, the visitors thought that they had manufactured a massive comeback victory when Jude Bellingham headed the ball into the back of the net at nine minutes past regulation time.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano had initially added seven minutes of stoppage time, but a VAR check warranted another extension. As the clock approached the 99th minute, Real Madrid pushed forward with an attack that was cut literally in mid-air by the final whistle. Brahim Diaz sent a cross towards Bellingham inside the box and the time it took for it to connect with Bellingham's head was all the time the referee needed to blow the whistle. A split-second later, the ball hit the back of the net and Real Madrid players erupted in celebration.

However, they soon realised that the goal would not stand, causing Gil Manzano to be surrounded by protesting players. Bellingham was shown a red card, meaning he will likely be suspended unless the club successfully appeals the decision.

Why is Vinicius facing possible suspension?

Sport claims that the man who scored the two goals that counted, Vinicius Junior, is in danger of facing a suspension himself after telling Real Madrid TV: "In the end we couldn't win because they wouldn't let us".

La Liga's Competition Committee has previously sanctioned players for complaining about match officials in the past, and Vinicius may face the same fate. Obviously, Real Madrid will be defending their players against further sanctions, and it remains to be seen if they will soon be facing a dilemma in the attacking roster as well as the defence.

The club has been facing an injury crisis in recent months, with many of their defenders suffering long-term injuries, including their goalkeepers. They have so far miraculously managed to stay on top of the La Liga table thanks largely to a phenomenal midfield and forward line.

Both Bellingham and Vinicius have been impressive all season, and losing them both in the crucial late stages of the campaign would be a major blow.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti came to Bellingham's defence, saying that the Englishman did not hurl any insult towards the referee and did not deserve a red card. In the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said: "Bellingham told him 'it's a f*cking goal', he didn't insult him. We will see what the referee writes in the act."

The Italian coach said that it was a normal reaction and that all of the players were equally angry after what could have been the winning goal was disallowed. However, he called for calm amid the chaos. "What to say, there is not much to say. Something unprecedented has happened. The players are angry, but we all have to calm down," he said.

Some social media users have been joking that there is a high possibility that Gil Manzano did not even understand exactly what the English-speaking footballer had been saying to him. Unconfirmed reports are stating that the incident is being investigated and the referee may be facing a suspension himself.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid dropped two points due to the draw, but they will be relieved to see that title rivals Girona lost to Mallorca and are still seven points adrift. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona could only manage a draw against Athletic Club, keeping them a point behind Girona in third place.