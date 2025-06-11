A social media user has been driven off the Tiktok platform after posting a video that many see as trivialising men's mental health issues, prompting a fierce online storm. The incident highlights the ongoing struggles around mental health awareness, especially among men, and exposes how easily online reactions can spiral out of control.

Avastealyogurll, a TikTok user, uploaded a video that quickly went viral — not for its content, but for the backlash it generated. In the clip, she is seen dancing and singing loudly, shouting, and making noise under a caption that reads 'me when it's time to take a moment of silence for men's mental health'. The video was met with immediate criticism, with many viewers accusing her of disrespecting a serious issue.

There's not much info on who the creator is, but her video has sent shockwaves through the net.

Noah Glenn Carter, a fellow TikToker, criticised her publicly, describing her as someone who 'disrespected men's health' and claimed she was 'chased off of the platform'. The response was swift and brutal, with comments veering towards bodily harm and physical violence, with countless other users remixing the original video.

While some users shared statistics about men's mental health, others responded with humour or dismissiveness, framing her video as an overreaction and an example of internet overreach.

This online fury did not stop at mere comments. The backlash grew so intense that her sister appeared on TikTok to apologise for her behaviour. She stated she did not agree with what her sister had posted and asked for internet users to stop threatening her. The sister's intervention underscored the real-world toll that social media outrage can have, turning a viral moment into a personal crisis.

Why 'Men's Mental Health' Is An Important Topic

June is recognised as Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, a period dedicated to shining a light on the unique challenges men face in seeking help. The aim is to challenge stereotypes that portray men as strong and unemotional, which often prevents them from opening up about their struggles.

Activities during this month include campaigns to normalise conversations about mental health, encourage seeking professional support, and provide accessible resources. Organisations often focus on issues like depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and even societal pressures that discourage vulnerability. The overall goal is simple: make mental health a topic men feel safe discussing.

Understanding the Risks and Realities

Despite the widespread recognition of mental health issues, men are less likely to seek help than women. Studies show that about 23.1% of American adults live with some form of mental health condition, yet the diagnosis rates for men are often lower. This disparity is largely rooted in societal expectations; men are socialised to appear strong and self-reliant, which discourages them from seeking support.

Statistics paint a stark picture. Nearly one in five men live with a mental health condition, but they are only about half as likely as women to be diagnosed with depression or anxiety. Men also experience higher rates of substance use disorders and are twice as likely to die by suicide, despite lower reported depression rates.

The Challenges of Recognising and Addressing Men's Mental Health

Men often struggle with symptoms of depression such as irritability, anger, and risk-taking, which are less commonly linked to mental health issues. Anxiety can manifest as restlessness, panic, or difficulty sleeping, but these signs may be dismissed or hidden. Substance abuse remains a significant concern, with many men turning to alcohol or drugs as a way of coping.

There are also other conditions like conduct disorders and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which often go unnoticed or untreated in men. Risk factors such as childhood trauma, social discrimination, or economic stress can heighten the likelihood of developing mental health problems. However, stigma remains a major barrier, making many men hesitant to seek help.