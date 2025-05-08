In a move that has stirred both curiosity and scepticism, Donald Trump has nominated wellness influencer Casey Means as the next surgeon general of the United States. This decision has raised many questions about her background, her views on health, and why her appointment is seen as controversial by many.

Background and Credentials

Casey Means is an American doctor, author, and social media personality. She graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine in 2014 but left her surgical residency at Oregon Health & Science University before completing it.

Since 2024, her medical licence has been inactive, and she now primarily promotes her health products and ideas online.

Means founded Levels, a company offering continuous glucose monitoring, and co-authored a book called 'Good Energy' with her brother, Calley. Her rise to prominence has come largely through her social media presence and her outspoken criticism of conventional medicine and the food industry.

In May 2025, President Trump announced his intention to appoint her as surgeon general, replacing his initial choice, Janette Nesheiwat. Means's supporters praise her for her academic achievements and her advocacy for lifestyle changes to combat chronic illnesses. However, critics question whether her unconventional career and views qualify her for a role traditionally filled by experienced public health professionals.

What Is the Role of the Surgeon General?

The U.S. surgeon general is the chief medical officer of the country, responsible for giving the public guidance on health issues. The position is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, overseeing the U.S. Public Health Service. The surgeon general's job is to communicate scientific information about health risks and to oversee efforts to improve public health nationwide.

Candidates for the role must be nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Typically, they are individuals with substantial experience in public health programmes, having served in the Public Health Service or related fields. The role requires a focus on science-based advice and coordination with various health agencies, including state and military health services.

Why Is Casey Means a Controversial Choice?

Trump's selection of Means has raised eyebrows partly because she lacks traditional public health experience. She did not complete her surgical training and seems to have built her career around wellness trends and online influence rather than government or clinical practice. She is known for her scepticism of some vaccines and her criticism of the food industry's role in health problems.

Others, like Emmy-award winning tv news producer and science journalist Jon Entine, say that 'Casey Means is a science illiterate.' In response to a speech she gave about how Stanford education lacks information about health issues and known statistics about disease prevention, he tweeted that 'The reason that she didn't learn during her medical training about the issues and claims she makes is because most are exaggerated or framed in a misleading way and in a majority of issues she cites they are flat out wrong. Any university which force-fed the fake statistics she cites would not be accredited.'

In contrast, Means's supporters highlight her focus on lifestyle and diet as key factors in preventing disease. She has claimed that much of America's health crisis is driven by toxic food and environmental factors, and she advocates for stricter regulation of food additives and chemicals. On podcasts and in interviews, she has spoken about how processed foods and environmental toxins are linked to chronic illnesses such as Alzheimer's, obesity, and hormonal disruption.

Critics, however, argue that her claims are exaggerated or not supported by mainstream science. Many sceptics point out that her criticism of vaccines and her emphasis on personal responsibility do not align with the evidence-based approach typically expected of the surgeon general.

Connections and Political Implications

Means's close ties to Robert F Kennedy Jr, a well-known critic of vaccines and supporter of alternative health theories, add to the controversy. She and her brother supported Kennedy's 2024 presidential bid and have promoted his "Make America Healthy Again" agenda. Her association with these figures has led some to see her appointment as part of a broader effort to push a sceptical approach to mainstream medicine and public health policies.

Furthermore, her views on the food industry, pesticides, and toxins align with a sceptical narrative often popular among certain conservative circles. Critics worry that her appointment could signal a shift towards politicised health messaging rather than science-driven guidance.

Many now feel that President Trump's choice of Casey Means as surgeon general is a move that blurs the lines between health activism and official public health leadership. While her supporters see her as a fresh voice advocating for lifestyle-based health reforms, many experts and critics see her as lacking the experience and scientific rigour necessary for the role.