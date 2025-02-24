Dan Bongino has built a formidable career as a conservative commentator, former Secret Service agent, and political figure. With a reputation for fiery rhetoric and strong right-wing views, he has become a dominant voice in conservative media. From his multimillion-pound fortune to his dramatic departure from Fox News, here's everything you need to know about the outspoken pundit.

Dan Bongino's Net Worth and Financial Success

Bongino's net worth is estimated at £119 million ($150 million), largely amassed through his extensive media career, book sales, and investments. According to Celebrity Net Worth, a significant portion of his wealth comes from his stake in Rumble, the video platform favoured by conservative figures, where he holds approximately 16 million shares—valued at around £103 million ($130 million).

A Background in Law Enforcement and Politics

Born in Queens, New York, in 1974, Bongino comes from an Italian-American background. After earning a master's degree in psychology, he began his career as a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer before transitioning into the Secret Service in 1999. His tenure included serving on the Presidential Protection Division, guarding George W. Bush and Barack Obama until he left the agency in 2011.

Bongino attempted a career in politics, running unsuccessfully for Congress three times—twice in Maryland and once in Florida. His shift to media followed, with roles as a radio host, political commentator, and podcaster, leading to his prominence in right-wing circles.

Dan Bongino's Wife and Family

Bongino has been married to Paula Andrea, a Colombian-born businesswoman, for over 20 years. The couple share two daughters, Isabel and Amelia. Paula has been a strong supporter of his career, often appearing in his social media posts and playing an active role in his business ventures. At one point, the couple ran three businesses from their home, focusing on martial arts apparel, security consulting, and web design.

Why Dan Bongino Left Fox News

Dan Bongino left Fox News in April 2023 after a ten-year relationship with the network. He had been hosting Unfiltered with Dan Bongino since 2021, a highly-rated weekend programme that consistently attracted over 1.3 million viewers per episode. His departure came amid failed contract negotiations, with Bongino clarifying that there was 'no acrimony, no conspiracy' but simply an inability to reach a new agreement.

His exit coincided with Fox News' £622 million ($787 million) settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, leading to speculation about whether it influenced his departure. However, Bongino dismissed such claims, stating that his contract discussions had been ongoing for months and were unrelated to the lawsuit.

Despite leaving Fox, Bongino remains a dominant voice in conservative media, continuing his popular self-titled podcast and growing his presence on Rumble, where he holds a £103 million ($130 million) stake.

Cancer Scare and Health Battle

Bongino faced a personal challenge in 2020 when he was diagnosed with throat cancer, later confirmed as Hodgkin's lymphoma. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, he announced in 2021 that he was cancer-free. His battle with the disease, as detailed in CT Post, profoundly changed his outlook, with Bongino stating: 'Every minute of your life is a gift.'

The diagnosis came after a nurse watching his show noticed a lump on his neck, urging him to seek medical advice. Following multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Bongino shared that his experience left him more appreciative of life, inspiring him to prioritise family time and be more selective with professional commitments.

Controversial Moments and Public Incidents

Bongino has never been far from controversy, with one of the most notable incidents occurring in June 2023, when reports surfaced that he was forcibly removed from a Palm Beach restaurant. According to Daily Mail, initial reports claimed he was ejected, but Bongino fired back, insisting it was his wife who was escorted out for standing in the wrong queue for the ladies' room. He claimed she was 'UFC-style dragged out' and defended her, shouting at staff to take their hands off her.

What's Next for Dan Bongino?

Despite setbacks, Bongino's career remains on an upward trajectory. His self-titled podcast remains one of the most-streamed political shows, while his stake in Rumble positions him as a key player in conservative digital media.

In February 2025, he was appointed Deputy Director of the FBI by Donald Trump, a move that sparked backlash due to his lack of direct experience in the bureau. As noted by CT Post, his appointment—alongside Trump loyalist Kash Patel as FBI Director—has raised concerns about political influence over federal law enforcement.

From Secret Service agent to political firebrand, cancer survivor to media mogul, Bongino remains an influential and divisive figure in American politics. Whether he continues his rise in government or refocuses on media, his presence is unlikely to fade any time soon.