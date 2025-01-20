Barron Trump, the youngest child of Donald and Melania Trump, has frequently captured public interest over the years, not least for his impressive height and reserved demeanour.

Now a university student, Barron has often been described as an enigma compared to his more public-facing family members. Here's what we know about the 18-year-old, from his education to his personal life and linguistic abilities.

How Tall is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump is not only the youngest but also the tallest member of the Trump family. Standing at a towering 6 feet 9 inches, he matches the height of NBA legend LeBron James, according to a report by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

However, during his graduation from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, in May 2024, Barron was reported to be 6 feet 7 inches tall, per the Palm Beach Post. While most men stop growing after 18, some, like Barron, may continue to grow into their early twenties.

Even at 6 feet 7 inches, Barron surpasses his father, Donald Trump, who is listed as 6 feet 3 inches, and his mother, Melania Trump, who stands at 5 feet 11 inches. Among his siblings, Eric Trump comes closest at 6 feet 5 inches, while Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are 6 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 11 inches, respectively.

Photos from as early as 2017, when Barron was just 11, show him standing nearly as tall as his mother, despite her wearing heels. By 2018, he was already as tall, if not taller, than his father, marking a rapid growth spurt that has kept him in the headlines.

Barron's Academic Path

Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy in May 2024, where he was one of 116 students to receive their diplomas, according to the Palm Beach Post. Unlike his siblings, who attended universities like the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown, Barron chose to enrol at New York University's Stern School of Business.

This decision bucks family tradition and highlights his desire to forge his own path while still pursuing a business degree. NYU Stern, located in the heart of Manhattan's financial district, is renowned for producing top talent in finance and consulting.

Barron's decision to study in New York may be tied to his upbringing, as he spent much of his childhood in Manhattan before moving to Washington, D.C., in 2017. His family has not disclosed why he opted for NYU over more traditional Trump alma maters, but his presence in New York has allowed him to maintain a level of privacy unusual for the family.

Barron's Relationship with His Family

As the youngest member of the Trump family, Barron has a significant age gap with his siblings. Donald Trump Jr. is 28 years older, Ivanka Trump is 24 years older, Eric Trump is 22 years older, and Tiffany Trump is 13 years older. Despite the age differences, Barron is reportedly close to his siblings, especially Tiffany, who have often shown support for him through social media posts and public appearances.

Linguistic Abilities and Cultural Roots

Barron Trump is bilingual, speaking both English and Slovenian fluently. This linguistic skill stems from his mother, Melania Trump, who hails from Slovenia. A video of Barron as a child speaking with a Slovenian accent went viral in 2024, showcasing his ability to connect with his mother's cultural roots. In the clip, Barron's pronunciation of the word "suitcase" amused viewers, and it was clear that his upbringing included a blend of Slovenian and American influences.

Does Barron Trump Have a Girlfriend?

As of now, there is no confirmed information about Barron Trump's romantic life. According to a December 2024 podcast interview with Donald Trump, Barron has yet to have a girlfriend.

Described as quiet and reserved, he seems focused on his studies and personal development. However, a source reportedly told AOL that Barron is popular among women, noting his height, looks, and reserved personality as attractive traits.

Rumours linking him to model Klara Jones have circulated but remain unsubstantiated, according to AOL. Another rumour about a potential relationship with Natalie Biden, granddaughter of President Joe Biden, has been outright dismissed.

Life in the Spotlight

Despite his reserved nature, Barron Trump has not escaped the public eye. His towering height and striking appearance have often made him the subject of viral TikToks, tweets, and Google searches.

Unlike his siblings, Barron does not maintain a public presence on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter. However, he has occasionally appeared in posts shared by his mother, Melania Trump, who is known to be protective of his privacy.

Sports and Interests

During his childhood, Barron Trump was active in various sports, including soccer, basketball, baseball, and golf. In 2017, he played as a midfielder for the D.C. United U-12 soccer team, wearing the number 81 jersey. While it is unclear if he participated in varsity sports during his time at Oxbridge Academy, his love for soccer has been well-documented.

Barron Trump remains an intriguing figure in the Trump family narrative. With his towering height, bilingual upbringing, and independent choices, he stands out as both a private and prominent individual. As he continues his education at NYU Stern, the youngest Trump will undoubtedly remain a topic of public fascination for years to come.