Errol Musk, father of business magnate Elon Musk, has criticised his son's approach to parenting, claiming he relies too much on others to raise his children.

'He hasn't been a good dad,' Errol said on the 12th February episode of the Wide Awake podcast. 'They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children with the same woman—five sons, each with their own nanny,' he added.

Errol Musk's Blunt Opinion On Elon As A Parent

The 78-year-old explained that the number of nannies and other caregivers grew after Elon divorced his first wife, Justine Wilson Musk. They have five surviving children: 21-year-old twins Griffin and transgender daughter Vivian, 19-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, and Nevada, who tragically passed away from SIDS in 2002.

'When they got divorced, the nannies were six on this side, six on that side,' Errol said of their 2008 breakup. 'It was really a weird situation.' Nevada, Elon and Justine's first child, tragically died of SIDS at just ten weeks old in 2002.

However, while talking with Joshua Rubin on the Wide Awake podcast, Elon's father blamed this devastating loss squarely on his son. 'No, he hasn't been a good dad,' Errol said. 'The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny... Elon's gonna shoot me for saying this, but that's what I think. That's no good,' he added.

Commenters, including many who don't consider themselves Elon Musk fans, expressed surprise at his father's remarks. 'Elon Musk's father is the only person currently alive who is more evil than Elon Musk,' one user commented.

Another wrote, 'Who needs enemies when you have family like this?' It's important to know more about Errol to understand his perspective.

Who Is Errol Musk?

Errol Musk, Elon's father, is a South African engineer, businessman, and one-time politician. Like his son, he has a large family: three children (including Elon) with his first wife, Maye Haldeman; two with his third wife, Heide Bezuidenhout; and two more with his controversial partner, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Jana is also Errol's stepdaughter; her mother, Heide, was Errol's third wife. Jana was only four years old when Errol and Heide married, a relationship that has faced considerable criticism due to its unconventional origins.

Errol seems particularly focused on procreation, once stating, 'The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.' Errol and Elon have a strained relationship.

Despite their differences, Errol has publicly defended his son against criticism, such as when Elon predicted the UK was headed for civil war. In a 2015 Forbes interview, he also revealed that he frequently took his children on international trips.

A Regretful Decision

'Their mother and I split up when they were quite young and the kids stayed with me. I took them all over the world,' he said. In a candid 2017 Rolling Stone interview, Elon discussed his difficult relationship with his father and his childhood.

He explained that after his parents' divorce, he chose to live with his father, a decision he later regretted, calling it 'not a good idea.' During the interview, Elon called his father a 'terrible human being' and claimed he has committed 'almost every evil thing you could possibly think of.' Conversely, Errol told Rolling Stone, 'I love my children and would readily do whatever for them.'

Errol Musk's Net Worth

According to HurfPost Brazil, Errol Musk's net worth is estimated to be £3.96 million ($5 million) in 2025. He built his wealth as an engineer and property developer in South Africa, becoming a millionaire long before Elon Musk rose to global fame.

His success in construction led to substantial early wealth, enabling him to undertake large-scale projects, including office buildings, retail complexes, and even an air force base. By his early thirties, he had amassed considerable wealth, owning one of the largest homes in Pretoria.

Real estate was a major source of his wealth. He developed land, constructed properties, and invested in lucrative large-scale projects. Unlike Elon, who concentrated on technology, Errol's work focused on industries that generate physical assets: land, buildings, and infrastructure.

Errol's success afforded him a luxurious lifestyle, but his wealth hasn't been without controversy. His life has been marked by scandals, family disputes, and startling revelations that have frequently thrust him into the spotlight.

For example, his financial history is often linked to rumours about a Zambian emerald mine, claims that Elon refuted in a 2014 phone interview with the online portal AskMen (via Business Insider).