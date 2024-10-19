Gerald O'Connor, the CEO of Impact Plastics, is facing severe allegations following the deaths of factory workers during Hurricane Helene. According to reports, O'Connor allegedly abandoned his employees during the storm, ordering them to stay behind and meet production deadlines, a decision that led to the tragic drowning of several workers. As legal proceedings unfold, O'Connor's actions have come under intense scrutiny, with the families of those who died seeking justice.

Tragedy Strikes a Small Town in Tennessee

On September 27th, Hurricane Helene devastated the rural town of Erwin, Tennessee, known for its proximity to the Cherokee National Forest and white-water rafting. The small community was caught off guard by the hurricane's strength, and among the casualties were two workers from Impact Plastics, a factory located in the town. One of these victims was 55-year-old Johnny Peterson, whose family has since filed a lawsuit against the company and its CEO.

Peterson was one of 11 employees trapped in the factory during the hurricane. While five workers were rescued, two tragically lost their lives, and four remain missing. The lawsuit, filed in a Tennessee state court, alleges that O'Connor's negligent decision to prioritise meeting order deadlines over employee safety was the direct cause of Peterson's death.

Gerald O'Connor and Impact Plastics: A Brief History

Gerald O'Connor founded Impact Plastics in 1987. The company manufactures custom parts for various industries, including furniture, electronics, automobiles, and aviation. The business has played a significant role in the local economy, employing many in the Erwin community.

Despite its success, Impact Plastics has been temporarily shut down due to the flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. A message on the company's website states, "Our plant is currently closed due to extreme flooding in our area. Please contact your representative for more information." However, this closure came too late for the employees left behind during the storm.

The Lawsuit: A Timeline of Events

According to The New York Post, the lawsuit filed by Peterson's family outlines a timeline of events leading up to the tragedy. The National Weather Service had issued warnings as early as 10 a.m. on the morning of the hurricane, urging residents to evacuate and seek higher ground. Many businesses and schools in the area followed these recommendations and closed for the day. However, O'Connor allegedly instructed his employees to continue working, threatening termination if they left the factory before completing their tasks.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., workers were told to move their cars as the factory's car park began flooding. By 11:35 a.m., O'Connor and other executives had evacuated the premises without notifying the workers. According to Knox News, the floodwaters breached the factory shortly after noon, causing chaos and trapping those still inside.

A Survivor's Testimony: "We Shouldn't Have Been There"

Robert Jarvis, one of the surviving employees, provided a harrowing account of the events leading up to the disaster. In an interview with local news outlet CBS News, Jarvis described the confusion and panic that ensued as the floodwaters rose. He recalled being told by a superior that they could not leave until O'Connor gave the order. When that order finally came, it was too late—the water had already flooded the area, leaving the workers with no way out.

"We had one way in and one way out. When we were told that we could leave, the one way out was blocked off," Jarvis explained. He narrowly escaped the rising waters by hitching a ride with a few other employees in a 4x4 vehicle. Others, however, were not as fortunate. Jarvis expressed his frustration and grief, stating, "It hurts knowing they didn't make it, and I did. [...] We shouldn't have been there; none of us should've been there."

O'Connor's Defence: A Controversial Video Statement

Following the tragedy, Gerald O'Connor released a video statement in early October, attempting to defend his actions. He claimed that his decision to leave the factory came after ensuring all employees had evacuated and the workers had been given 45 minutes to escape before the floodwaters arrived. O'Connor denied ever threatening his employees with termination, stating that their safety was his top priority.

In the video, O'Connor further asserted that the deaths occurred outside the factory grounds and that five employees were rescued by helicopter. However, these claims have been met with widespread scepticism, particularly on social media platforms. According to CBS News, many commenters have pointed out inconsistencies in O'Connor's statements, particularly regarding the timeline of events and how long workers were given to evacuate.

Social Media Backlash: "A Whole 45 Minutes?"

O'Connor's video statement has been widely criticised online, with many accusing him of negligence and downplaying the severity of the situation. Facebook users were particularly vocal, with one commenter sarcastically stating, "A whole 45 minutes! They should not have been there when conditions were dangerous hours before they started work!" Another added, "45 minutes is not enough time for a hurricane. What a psychopath."

Some users highlighted the discrepancies in O'Connor's account, pointing out that if he had ensured all employees were evacuated, as he claimed, then why were five workers rescued by helicopter, and why did two die in the flood?

The lawsuit filed by Johnny Peterson's family is now moving through the Tennessee state courts. Under Tennessee law, the family will need to prove that O'Connor's actions were negligent or intentional in causing Peterson's death for them to receive compensation. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting its own inquiry into the events of September 27th, and O'Connor has agreed to cooperate with the investigation.