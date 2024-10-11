A wealthy Florida mother, known as Kricketfelt on TikTok, sparked online debate after refusing to evacuate her "storm-proof" mansion ahead of Hurricane Milton. Though her home briefly lost power during the storm, she reassured her followers that her generator quickly restored electricity.

Now, intrigued netizens are calling for a house tour, curious to see the resilient features of her "commercial-grade" home. However, Kricketfelt has seemingly deleted all her videos amidst the growing attention.

Florida Mom Defies Evacuation Order

Despite believing in her home's resilience against a Category 3 storm, the mother of three lost power and experienced several leaks from her porch ceiling. The storm's high winds, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, ripped up her home's landscaping.

Once her power failed and her generator activated, the woman promptly boasted about the situation to her loyal followers, who closely monitored her account throughout the night. The video initially showed a pitch-black screen before the woman's lights illuminated, revealing her reflection in a window.

She said, "The whole street, it's not just us. All the power's out, well we have a generator, so there's that." A commenter wrote, "Where's the commercial power? Tell hubby to build a commercial boat."

In a separate video, Kricketfelt showed a leak from her patio ceiling moments before the power outage. A large bucket placed underneath quickly filled with the rainwater that had seeped through, and she showed more stormwater dripping down.

"Really hard to see anything... You can still see my driveway; you can still see the road, which is a good thing. Don't know how long that's gonna last," she added, watching the palm trees sway violently on her lawn before retreating into her home.

Just before sunset, she showed her husband descending their patio steps to "save the plants" that had been uprooted from their landscape. As the wind howled in their backyard, he picked up a plant that had been ripped from the ground and discovered a fallen tree branch.

Calls For Home Tour

Without hesitation, viewers expressed their opinions on the woman's hurricane experience, notably after she stated that she and her family would remain in their home. "I'm just following to see how this extraordinary concrete house will hold up," one user wrote.

"Oh naur! The commercial-grade roof is leaking," another joked. "At least you got money," another said. "I'm pretty sure most people are here to see if this "commercial home" withstands Milton...," another commented.

Meanwhile, others appreciated her generator and even expressed interest in a house tour. "Thank god for the generator; I need your phone to stay on 100 percent," one user said. "We want a house tour bestie," a person wrote. "When I say I am on the EDGE OF MY SEAT," added another.

Before the storm, which caused power outages for three million people and resulted in four tornado-related deaths, the mother shared numerous posts about her refusal to evacuate with her husband and Rottweiler, Zeus, despite persistent urging from law enforcement and local government.

In her videos, the woman repeatedly used profanity as she guided viewers through her Florida mansion, which was constructed of concrete and had the shoreline directly behind it. She filmed a large palm tree in her lawn with the caption "This will really piss you off!" superimposed across the frame.

She then shifted the camera to her massive home, featuring a large stone driveway filled with pickup trucks and construction workers assisting her family in storm preparations. "That's why I'm not leaving. My husband built this house; my husband built this house commercial," she explained.

"It's residential but it was built commercial grade. It's solid concrete. I don't give a f*** what people [say] - "Oh, you're so rich, oh you're so rich, oh my God," whatever f*** you, my husband's a builder," she continued.

Public Reaction And Criticism

Taking to the comments section of her videos, viewers criticised the TikTok user's "humble" attitude, while others sent well wishes and requested that she go live during Hurricane Milton. "Humble pie coming right up, ma'am," one user wrote.

Many viewers were perplexed by the woman's aggressive tone in her video, with one commenting, "Is she talking to Milton?" Another wrote, "Well, aren't you just a humble Ray of sunshine?" Another said, "But who is she fighting with? I'm confused. Why is she so mad?"

"DON'T you DARE call any emergency services if this goes south for you," one commenter warned. The woman's videos rapidly spread online, prompting others to create their own reaction videos to her explosive comments.

TikTok user radotv1029 recently posted a video, stating, "Ya'll, why that lady out in Florida, that little rich lady with the three-story home, mad at the internet? Baby, we would've never known you was at your house still trying to ride out this wave of Milton if you never posted. Lady, what's wrong with you?"

She then expressed her sympathy for the workers assisting the Florida mother in preparing for the dangerous storm." I just feel bad for the workers that she got working on her house. Prayers for them, hope they get their families to safety," she said.

Earlier this week, officials stated that Hurricane Milton, while not a worst-case scenario, did cause significant tornado damage. The BBC recently issued an apology for a graphic that mistakenly predicted wind speeds exceeding 13,000 miles per hour in London during Hurricane Milton's impact on the US state of Florida.