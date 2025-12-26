While the world remains fixated on the high-profile names appearing in the latest tranches of the Epstein files, one figure continues to hover on the periphery of the scandal – Karyna Shuliak, the last known girlfriend of convicted felon and child sex offender. However, despite the intense scrutiny surrounding Epstein's inner circle, Shuliak has managed to maintain a remarkably quiet existence.

As the Department of Justice continues its systematic release of thousands of files related to Epstein, Shuliak's name remains a point of significant interest for investigators and online sleuths. The latest documents, which include metadata and internal reports, confirm her status as a primary beneficiary of several trusts established by the late financier.

Who Is Karyna Shuliak?

Karyna Shuliak is a Belarusian-born dentist and the last known girlfriend of Epstein. They were reportedly together for nearly a decade, from around 2010 until he died in 2019.

An insider within their circle spoke with The Daily Mail in 2020 and claimed that Shuliak was the only person who didn't turn their back on Epstein after his release in 2009 following an 18-month sentence for procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and soliciting prostitution.

She was reportedly not part of Epstein's sex trafficking activities. However, she was dubbed 'the inspector' because 'she was madly jealous over Epstein, and was always investigating who he was in contact with.'

As for her profession, the tipster believed that she never really practiced it.

'Karyna was a dentist but never really worked in her profession. It seems she could only do simple procedures as a dentist,' the insider said.

Karyna was reportedly 'depressed' after Epstein was found dead and had no close pals. However, the Daily Mail tipster said that Shuliak was a 'very sincere, kind, [and] decent person.'

This is Epstein’s alleged last known girlfriend! What did she witness and what does she know? pic.twitter.com/KOC4oDHptw — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 25, 2025

Karyna and Epstein's Relationship Examined

The relationship between Shuliak and Epstein reportedly began shortly after he completed a jail sentence in Florida. Unlike many other associates, Epstein invested in her professional future.

According to reports, Epstein provided the financial backing for her to attend dental school, effectively launching her medical career. He also reportedly covered her mother's medical expenses and likely funded the home in Minsk, where her family lived in Belarus.

Despite the financial support she received from Epstein, the Daily Mail source believed that she truly loved Epstein.

'[Shuliak] was there absolutely not because of money, [she] was madly in love with him, and I hope she will be okay. She is a very kind girl who (became) depressed,' the insider added. 'She was always next to him.'

Shuliak was reportedly married to Epstein's associate Jennifer Kalin. However, it was considered one of the 'sham marriages' linked to the convicted felon, a move he allegedly used to legalise the stay of the women he trafficked into the country.

Beyond education, their lives were deeply intertwined through shared assets and proximity. Shuliak was associated with several of Epstein's most infamous properties, including his Manhattan townhouse, which sold for approximately £42.5 million ($51 million), and his Palm Beach estate. She was reportedly also among Epstein's beneficiaries.

Most notably, she was the final person to speak with Epstein before his death in August 2019. They reportedly spoke for 15 minutes while he was in custody, and sources claim that she was not under the impression Epstein was suicidal after that call.

Karyna's Last Public Sighting

Despite her close association with Epstein, Shuliak manages to live a private life and has not been seen in public as much. However, she was spotted on Fifth Avenue in New York City in July 2023.

In photos obtained by Fox News, she dressed casually for the outing, wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants, dark blue sneakers, and headphones. She had a black tote bag over her shoulder and was holding a green shopping bag in one hand.

It's unclear where she lives, since many of Epstein's properties associated with her have already been sold.