A promising career in pageantry has met an abrupt end for Milla Magee, the reigning Miss England, who withdrew from the Miss World competition amid claims of harassment and exploitation.

Her departure has sparked widespread debate about the modern relevance of beauty contests and the treatment of contestants behind the scenes.

Who Is Milla Magee?

Milla Magee, 24, from Cornwall, made history last year as the first plus-size winner of Miss England, a title she seized with pride. Raised in London and educated at More House School before relocating to Cornwall, she has long championed causes close to her heart, particularly CPR education through her initiative 'Go Far With CPR'. Her advocacy efforts earned her backing from the Prince of Wales, and she hoped that the Miss World platform would amplify her voice.

However, her experience in Hyderabad, India, turned sour. She arrived on 7 May 2025 for what she believed would be an opportunity to make a difference. Instead, Magee claims she was subjected to pressures and behaviours that clashed with her values, leading to her decision to leave the contest. Her exit was sudden and public, with Magee describing feeling like she was being used as entertainment rather than recognised for her talents or humanitarian work.

The Allegations and Controversy

Magee's departure was initially described as due to 'personal and ethical concerns.' But she later revealed that her discomfort stemmed from being asked to participate in activities she found degrading. She stated contestants were made to wear make-up and gowns continuously, even during breakfast, and were paraded to entertain wealthy sponsors.

Most troubling for her was being asked to socialise with middle-aged men, which she described as feeling akin to being 'farmed out for entertainment'. Magee felt she was expected to sit with these men during events and pretend to enjoy their company, which she found morally repugnant. This behaviour, she said, made her feel like she was being exploited for the benefit of sponsors rather than as a participant in a genuine competition.

Magee's comments drew sharp reactions. She said that she had gone into the contest wanting to promote positive change but was instead treated like 'a performing monkey'. Her feelings of discomfort culminated in her ringing her mother in tears and walking away from the event.

The Organisers' Response

The Miss World Organization responded swiftly, releasing unedited footage from Magee's time in India. These videos showed her expressing gratitude and enjoying her experience, directly contradicting the media reports. Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of Miss World, stated that Magee initially withdrew due to a family emergency involving her mother's health, and not because of misconduct.

The organisation dismissed the claims of harassment as 'completely unfounded and inconsistent' with the actual situation. They emphasised that Magee's decision was made in response to personal issues and highlighted her appreciation for the organisation's support. The organisation also confirmed that Charlotte Grant, the runner-up, would take Magee's place in the final.

Official Investigations and Public Reactions

In the wake of Magee's claims, a senior IAS officer in Telangana is conducting an enquiry into the accusations. including minister KT Rama Rao publicly condemned the alleged behaviour and expressed regret that Magee experienced such treatment.

Rao, a prominent figure in Telangana politics, called her a 'very strong woman' and condemned any form of victim-blaming or victimisation.

What's Next for Magee?

As Magee returns to the UK, her focus remains on her advocacy work. She has expressed hope that her experience will inspire others to challenge outdated practices and push for a more respectful environment for women in pageantry.

Meanwhile, the organisers face increasing pressure to address concerns and ensure that future contestants are treated with the dignity they deserve.