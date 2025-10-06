Singer-actress Mandy Moore, once the poster girl for late-1990s teen pop charm, is now making headlines for a different reason. Fans say they can hardly recognise her due to the drastic changes in her looks.

TikTok Creator Weighs In

On TikTok, content creator Johnny Renzulli talked about Moore's current look in the second instalment of his viral series, 'What's Happening to Hollywood Faces'. He shared a close-up photo of the 'Only Hope' singer taken last year, then compared it to a more recent image.

In the photo taken last year, Moore appeared radiant and youthful. However, in the latest photo, the 41-year-old actress appeared tired, her face noticeably thinner.

'That's not Mandy Moore, that is Mandy no-Moore!' Renzulli quipped.

The content creator also noted that Moore has always been slim since her debut in 1999, but implied that the singer may have used a medication like Ozempic to shed facial fat.

Renzulli also mentioned other celebrities whose weight loss allegedly aged their appearance, including New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre, whom he joked as someone who could be Ellen DeGeneres' twin, and 'Dancing With the Stars' alum Cheryl Burke, whose face shape he claimed had changed after slimming down.

Representatives from Moore and the other celebrities have yet to respond to the rumours.

What is Ozempic, and Why Is It Trending?

Ozempic is part of a group of medicines called semaglutide, a type of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. It helps users feel full by copying a natural hormone released by the body after eating.

The UK government lists Ozempic along with other brands like Rybelsus and Wegovy as licensed GLP-1 medicines. These drugs are commonly called 'weight loss injections' or 'skinny jabs'. However, not all are officially approved for weight loss.

GLP-1 drugs are primarily intended to treat specific medical conditions like Type 2 diabetes or obesity. They should not be used solely for cosmetic weight loss.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) previously issued a public reminder to avoid buying weight-loss medicines like Ozempic without a prescription from a healthcare professional. Experts strongly advised consulting a GP before considering such treatments.

Mandy Moore's Thoughts on Fame and Self-Esteem

While the 'This is Us' actress has not addressed the Ozempic allegations, she recently shared that she was glad to grow up at a time when social media was not the norm.

'I feel really, really lucky, because I was still able to be a regular 15-year-old and have this incredible job and opportunities that I never could have fathomed, but I'm still able to be a kid,' Moore said in an interview with PEOPLE. 'I could go to the mall, I could go to amusement parks, I could go to the homecoming dance at my old school with my friends.'

When asked about how she copes with self-doubt, Moore said, 'I try to remind myself that I'm a mother and I'm a wife and a sister and a daughter and a friend and a partner and all of these things,' Moore added, 'I know who I am, and I know what I want, and I know what I don't want.'