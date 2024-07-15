A luxurious apartment on Billionaires' Row in New York City has been purchased by an organisation seemingly connected to King Charles III, a transaction that has garnered significant attention due to its high-profile nature.

The Prestigious Property Acquisition

On June 27, a lavish property on Billionaires' Row was sold for $6.6 million. The buyer, identified in the closing paperwork as "His Majesty the King in Right of Canada, represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs," indicates a formal connection to the British monarch. The nearly 3,600-square-foot condo boasts three bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, situated on the 11th floor of 111 West 57th Street. This building is renowned for its sleek design and prime location just south of Central Park.

The Significance of the Location

This area of 57th Street and its adjacent neighbourhoods are known for housing some of the world's most expensive residential real estate. According to the condo's listing on StreetEasy, it is ideal for those who appreciate modern conveniences within grand spaces reminiscent of the pre-war era. The transaction's deed was officially recorded in New York City's public records on July 9.

The Role of the Canadian Consulate

Robert McCubbing, who is listed on LinkedIn as the senior trade commissioner and director of trade and investment for the Consulate General of Canada in New York, signed the deed. In a statement to The New York Post, McCubbing clarified that Global Affairs Canada purchased the apartment to serve as "the Official Residence for the Consulate General of Canada in New York." He noted that while King Charles is named in the documentation, this is customary as Canada is a member of the Commonwealth and functions as a constitutional monarchy. "His name is used on legal documentation. It's a function of Canada being a constitutional monarchy," McCubbing explained, emphasising that King Charles himself would not be utilising the unit.

The Steinway Tower and One57 Tower

The purchased apartment is located in the Steinway Tower section of 111 West 57th Street, also known as the landmarked Steinway Building. This building, once home to the renowned piano manufacturer Steinway & Sons, includes 46 apartments in the tower section and 14 condos on the lower levels. The building offers numerous amenities, including an on-site padel court, a private dining room and chef's catering kitchen, and an 82-foot, two-lane swimming pool with cabanas.

Market and Legal Details

The sale was first reported by The Real Deal, which highlighted the legal formalities linked to the purchase. Following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, 24 properties in the city were tied to her, making King Charles the new sovereign of Canada. This purchase is part of a broader context where properties in New York City have historical ties to the monarchy.

Erin Boisson Aries and Thomas Aabo of Douglas Elliman, a luxury real estate agency, represented the buyer. Through a representative, Douglas Elliman denied any request for comment. According to a representative for 111 West 57th Street, flat 11A was the final flat available for purchase in the landmarked Steinway Building section of the property.