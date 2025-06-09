Diddy Mouths 'I Know You' to TikToker Stephanie Soo in Courtroom Moment That Goes Viral

On 9 June 2025, inside a New York federal courtroom, Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared to mouth the words 'I know you' to TikToker and true crime podcaster Stephanie Soo. The brief exchange, shared by Soo on social media, quickly went viral and sparked a wave of speculation online.

Combs is currently facing serious federal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Soo, the voice behind the Rotten Mango podcast, has been attending the trial in person and posting daily updates to her millions of followers.

The internet responded instantly. Was it recognition, intimidation, or coincidence? Memes, theories and commentary flooded platforms as users dissected the moment.

TikTok Star Inside the Courtroom

Stephanie Soo is best known for Rotten Mango, her podcast that mixes detailed research with gripping storytelling. Lately, she has stepped into a new role as an informal court reporter, offering personal observations from inside the courtroom.

With no cameras allowed at the trial, Soo's coverage has become a key source of behind-the-scenes insight. Her TikTok and Instagram videos capture the courtroom's energy, the shifts in tone, and interactions between key players that rarely make it into official reports.

In her now-viral clip, Soo described Diddy's intense eye contact and the moment he seemed to mouth those three words.

She admitted she did not know if he recognised her from social media or remembered seeing her at previous hearings. Viewers were quick to weigh in, with many dubbing it her 'main character moment.'

Offering What Mainstream Media Misses

Soo's posts offer an alternative to traditional legal coverage. Rather than focusing on jargon and filings, she shares what it feels like to sit in the room.

Her updates bring out the small details, like body language and unspoken tension, that paint a more vivid picture.

One moment that stood out had little to do with the trial. A potential juror mentioned being a BTS fan, sparking thousands of comments. While unrelated to the case, the detail revealed how Soo blends serious content with levity, keeping her audience engaged.

She does not sensationalise. Soo often reminds viewers that she is not a journalist and directs them to verified news sources for facts. Her tone is calm and respectful, offering clarity without overreach.

Credibility Under the Microscope

Soo's presence has not gone unnoticed by critics. Some argue that influencers in courtrooms could blur the line between fact and opinion.

However, she has earned praise for her transparency. She often highlights what she does not know and avoids making legal claims.

Her strength lies in her ability to make the trial feel understandable. She simplifies complex issues without reducing their seriousness.

For many, her content offers a more accessible way to follow a high-stakes trial.

A Changing Media Landscape

The Diddy trial is among the most closely watched cases of the year. Alongside established media outlets, influencers like Soo are changing how the public connects with major legal events.

Whether or not Diddy actually recognised her remains uncertain. But the moment has come to symbolise the growing influence of digital creators in spaces once dominated by reporters and legal experts.

What Lies Ahead

Soo says she will continue attending the trial and sharing her experience. She views her role as a translator between the courtroom and the everyday audience, turning legal drama into something viewers can grasp.

In 2025, courtrooms are no longer the sole domain of lawyers and journalists. They are becoming new arenas where digital creators help shape the story, one clip at a time.