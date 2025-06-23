22-Year-Old Runs US Anti-Terror Hub: Genius or Gamble?

At the age of 22, Thomas Fugate, a recent college graduate, has been thrust into leading the US Department of Homeland Security's Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships(CP3), a key anti-terrorism hub and steers a £14.4 million ($18 million) programme to combat violent extremism.

His appointment by the Trump administration, despite no apparent national security experience, has sparked criticism.

Trace Fugate's Rapid Rise

Thomas C Fugate III, born in 2002 or 2003, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Politics and Law from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2024.

Before college, he worked as a gardener and H-E-B grocery clerk in Austin, roles far removed from counterterrorism.

His political journey began early, with a 2018 Instagram post declaring admiration for Donald Trump at age 13, per ProPublica.

Fugate interned at the conservative Heritage Foundation, linked to Project 2025, and the Texas House of Representatives. By 2024, he was an advance team member on Trump's campaign, attending the Republican National Convention.

In February 2025, DHS hired him as a special assistant in an immigration office, and by May, he was tasked with leading CP3, replacing Army veteran Bill Braniff, who resigned after 20% staff cuts.

X posts from @thedailybeast call him "the intern in charge," reflecting shock at his meteoric ascent.

Uncover His Family Roots

Little public information exists about Fugate's parents, but his Texas upbringing shaped his conservative outlook. Raised in Austin, he ran a landscaping business as a teen, per The Daily Beast.

Fugate's LinkedIn, now offline, highlighted leadership in a Model United Nations club, his only noted management experience.

His vocal support for Donald Trump, evident by age 13, reflects a deep "Trumplican" commitment.

Though his family's influence remains unclear, his conservative roots and ambition likely propelled his rapid rise in Republican circles.

Question the Appointment Logic

Why Fugate for CP3, a program funding community efforts against hate-fueled attacks and school shootings? DHS defends him, citing his "work ethic and success," per The Independent.

Yet, critics like a former DHS official call it "an insult" to Braniff's evidence-based legacy, which countered post-9/11 anti-Muslim bias.

India Today reports CP3's shift under Trump toward immigration and drug cartels, misaligning with its anti-terrorism mission.

With staff slashed from 80 to under 20 and a budget proposal to cut CP3's £14.4 million ($18 million) grants, experts fear weakened defenses amid rising threats, like the 2025 Boulder attack.

X posts from @JeanEricBranaa label the move "reckless," echoing fears of politicization.

Youth Over Experience – A Risky Bet

Thomas Fugate's ascent from grocery clerk to CP3 leader reflects a daring Trumpian wager, prioritising loyalty over seasoned expertise.

His educational credentials and raw ambition are unquestionable, yet his complete lack of counterterrorism experience, coupled with CP3's unclear mission, sparks significant concern among security analysts.

As America grapples with rising extremist threats domestically and abroad, Fugate's untested leadership poses a critical question: can youthful drive and determination outweigh proven experience, or will this bold experiment invite catastrophic missteps that jeopardise national security?

The stakes are extraordinarily high, with little to no margin for error.