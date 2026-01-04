A violent feud has erupted in New York City's Diamond District after jeweller Maksud Agadjani, founder of TraxNYC, publicly accused rival business Akay Diamonds of impersonating his brand to scam customers.

The confrontation, which began with fraud allegations made in a viral video, escalated into physical violence, a spitting incident, and multiple arrests by the New York Police Department. Agadjani, who appeared in the film Uncut Gems, later posted photos from a hospital, claiming someone from the rival firm tried to choke him with his own chain.

The Live Gold Test

Agadjani, who founded the £240 million ($300 million) jewellery empire in 2003, took to social media with explosive allegations. In a video that quickly went viral, he tested a bracelet that a customer claimed to have purchased from someone posing as TraxNYC. 'So this is the receipt from this disgusting company that pretends to be me. Says they are TraxNYC. Sells my customer a bracelet. Rips him off,' Agadjani said.

'They're saying it's 14-carat gold. 'Well, we're going to test this bracelet right now.' The live test revealed the gold was only 10 carats, not the 14-carat gold promised.

A £17,600 Refund and a Violent Confrontation

In a dramatic gesture, Agadjani handed his customer £17,600 ($22,000), the price of the disputed chain, plus an additional £800 ($1,000) for the inconvenience. He then visited Akay's booth, where he threw items around before confronting an employee.

When Agadjani returned to the location, another confrontation erupted. An Akay Diamonds employee allegedly spat on him, triggering a massive brawl that was captured on video and spread rapidly across social media platforms. Agadjani later posted hospital photos, claiming someone from Akay had attempted to choke him with his own chain. 'These scammers spat in my face and tried to kill me. I can't let that slide,' he stated.

'They Could Make Trax Disappear'

The Luxury Watch Guy, another prominent figure in New York's luxury jewellery scene, responded to the viral videos with a chilling warning. 'I thought this was theatre at first, but I guess it's legit. I don't have the facts here, so I don't have an opinion on the matter.

When commenters suggested Agadjani was right to confront the alleged scammers, the Luxury Watch Guy suggested the TraxNYC founder might have been seeking viral content, stating, 'Amen to that, but I think Trax, as sweet as he is, just wants good content.'

Akay Diamonds Denies Claims

Akay Diamonds has firmly refuted the scamming allegations, instead accusing the customer of being a scammer. The company released CCTV footage showing the customer shopping at multiple booths in the Diamond District, contradicting his claim that he went directly to Akay and was told they were TraxNYC. Akay alleges the customer approached them asking for help.​

Agadjani then questioned his customer about whether Akay Diamonds had impersonated him, to which the customer agreed. The jeweller accused Akay Diamonds of stealing his customers and posted another video urging anyone scammed by the company to join him at their shop to demand refunds.

Arrests Made as Legal Battle Looms

Following the violent altercation, at least two individuals connected to Akay Diamonds were arrested by the NYPD for physical assault against Agadjani. Video footage circulating online shows officers escorting them out of the Diamond District.

Agadjani has announced plans to sue Akay Diamonds for the alleged assault. For now, the fallout is still being felt across New York's jewellery community, while both camps appear to be lining up their next legal steps.