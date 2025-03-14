Vanessa Trump's life has been anything but ordinary. From rumours of a past connection to Tiger Woods to her high-profile marriage and divorce from Donald Trump Jr., she has remained a figure of public interest.

Page Six has now confirmed that Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods are seeing each other. According to an insider who spoke exclusively to the publication, while the relationship is 'not too serious' at this stage, things seem to be 'moving in that direction.'

Vanessa Trump And Tiger Woods Rumoured Romance

'They have a lot in common. They've both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They're both parents,' the insider said. The source revealed that Trump, 47, and Woods, 49, began as friends, and their connection grew more.

According to the source, 'They're a good match; they're level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values.' The source also noted that the golf star has 'always tried to date girls who just weren't right for him.'

Page Six understands that the new couple—who, according to the Daily Mail's Thursday report, began dating after Thanksgiving 2024—are 'taking it slow,' though the relationship has the potential to become 'really serious and permanent.'

An insider added that Trump is 'not starstruck my him; she'd date him even if he weren't famous. Fame doesn't interest her; that's what he likes best about her ... We'll see where it goes.' But, how exactly did their paths cross?

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods' Connection

While the details of their first meeting remain private, both reside in Florida and Vanessa's daughter, Kai Trump, is a keen golfer. Kai has participated in tournaments and frequently plays alongside her grandfather, President Donald Trump.

Kai, 17, is also said to attend the same school as Woods' children, Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16, suggesting that Vanessa might have met the previously single father at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Fla.

The pair are said to live just a short 20-minute drive from one another and were recently seen together at a local golf tournament in February. 'She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They're not living together,' an insider told the Daily Mail.

From Friends To More

'She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week,' the insider added. The source said, 'They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They're sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.'

While their potential connection through golf and shared locale is intriguing, many are also curious about Vanessa Trump's background beyond her possible new relationship. So, who is Vanessa Trump, and what has shaped her life to this point?

Who Is Vanessa Trump?

Born on December 18, 1977, in the heart of Manhattan, Vanessa Trump's story began in New York City. Before her name became synonymous with the Trump family, she carved out a path as a model, signing with Wilhelmina Models in the 1990s. Beyond the runway, she even appeared in the film 'Something's Gotta Give' alongside Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton.

Trump's life has been anything but ordinary, from relationships with celebrities to an unexpected inheritance. She spent her formative years in Manhattan's wealthy Upper East Side, where she enjoyed the advantages of privilege, attending an exclusive private school that charged approximately £38627.49 ($50,000) per year.

According to Hello, even during her teenage years, she drew the eye of gossip columns, with stories placing her alongside actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1998, when she was only 20. Later, she had a short relationship with Saudi diplomat Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, sparking whispers that she might become royalty.

With a life that includes modelling, high-profile relationships, and connections to influential families, it's natural to wonder about Vanessa Trump's financial standing, leading many to ask: what is her net worth?

Vanessa Trump's Net Worth

Trump's family experienced a remarkable financial boost in 2017 when a past investment by her late father yielded extraordinary returns. Charles Haydon, a well-known attorney, had put £0.77 million ($1 million) into Rao's Homemade, the pasta sauce company linked to the famous New York dining establishment.

Twenty-five years later, when the company was sold, Vanessa's inherited portion reportedly amounted to roughly £47.90 million ($62 million) before taxes, immediately placing her among the most affluent women associated with the Trump family.

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.'s Split

Trump initiated divorce proceedings against Donald Trump Jr. in March 2018, initially filing it as 'uncontested,' though later accounts indicated disagreements.

By July, they had reached an agreement on child custody, and their divorce was complete by the end of the year. Although they kept the details of their divorce private, media outlets offered various theories.

Some reports indicated that Vanessa's decision followed a substantial financial gain for her family, possibly playing a role in her choice. Furthermore, whispers circulated about Trump Jr.'s supposed unfaithfulness. Notably, as a Times Now report stated, he began a relationship with former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle soon after their divorce was completed.

Vanessa Trump's Children

Together, they welcomed five children: Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. Despite a brief venture into designing handbags, Vanessa decided to concentrate on being a stay-at-home mom, prioritising her family. Her social media presence demonstrates this, focusing on her parenting journey and the rewards and difficulties of raising five kids.

When the pandemic hit, Vanessa took on the challenge of teaching her children at home, acknowledging its difficulty but remaining determined to maintain their education. 'My children are my life,' she said, underscoring that motherhood is her core focus despite her life in the public eye.