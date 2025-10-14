He was once celebrated as the man behind Team GB's golden era. Today, Vicente Modahl, 65, stands accused of some of the most serious crimes imaginable.

The former Olympic athletics coach, formally known as Jose Vicente Leiva-Modahl, has been charged with 19 offences, including rape, sexual assault, and child abuse.

The allegations have sent shockwaves through British athletics, tarnishing a legacy that once symbolised dedication and sporting excellence.

Who Is Vicente Modahl?

Before the scandal, Modahl was a respected figure in British sport. As an Olympic coach, he played a key role in shaping the training regimes that led several British athletes to success in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He is married to Diane Modahl, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist and one of Britain's most recognisable athletes of her generation. Together, they co-founded the Diane Modahl Sports Foundation, a charity that helps disadvantaged young athletes in the North West of England.

The foundation earned praise for championing diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities in sport.

However, Modahl's once-gilded reputation began to fade in recent years as he stepped back from public life. His wife, who has not been implicated in the case, remains active in sports leadership and youth development.

As news of the charges emerged, neither Diane Modahl nor the foundation has issued a public statement.

The Charges

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Modahl faces a total of 19 serious charges relating to alleged offences committed between 2012 and 2024. All are said to involve a single female victim.

According to court documents, the charges include two counts of raping a child, two counts of raping a woman, five counts of sexual assault on a child, and several others involving coercive and controlling behaviour.

The alleged offences took place across multiple locations connected to Modahl's professional and personal life. For legal reasons, no further details about the victim have been released.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor James Bolton-Smith said: 'The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Vicente Leiva-Modahl for a number of serious sex offences, including offences relating to child sexual abuse.'

He added that prosecutors found sufficient evidence to proceed and that bringing the case to court was in the public interest.

The charges follow an extensive investigation by Greater Manchester Police, which worked closely with the CPS over the past year.

From Olympic Coach to Courtroom

Modahl, a Norwegian national, is due to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court this week, where the charges will be formally read. The case is expected to be moved to Crown Court given the severity of the allegations.

If convicted, he faces a potentially lengthy prison sentence. The CPS emphasised that Modahl remains innocent until proven guilty, but the scale of the charges ensures this will be among the most closely watched legal cases involving a British sports figure in recent years.

The case comes amid a broader reckoning for British sport, which has been under scrutiny for its handling of safeguarding failures and abuse allegations across multiple disciplines, including athletics and football.

Shockwaves Across British Sport

The Modahl case has prompted renewed calls for stronger child protection measures in UK sports organisations. Advocates are urging governing bodies to conduct thorough background checks, enforce stricter oversight, and provide more robust reporting mechanisms for victims.

Legal experts say the trial could become a landmark case in how the justice system deals with abuse allegations involving trusted public figures. It also raises uncomfortable questions about accountability and the structures meant to protect young athletes.

Once a symbol of inspiration, Vicente Modahl now stands accused of betrayal on an almost unimaginable scale. His trial is set to test not only his innocence but also the integrity of the systems designed to prevent such abuses of power in sport.