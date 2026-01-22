Austin Beutner, the current LA Mayoral candidate, has been hit by an unexpected tragedy after his 22-year-old daughter passed away.

The death of Emily Beutner has drawn quiet but intense public attention, not only because of her young age and connection to a prominent public figure, but also because of the unanswered questions surrounding her passing.

While her family has asked for privacy, confirmed details help piece together who she was and what is known and not known about her death.

Emily Beutner's Life Away From the Spotlight

Emily Beutner was reportedly born in 2004 and grew up in Los Angeles as the youngest of four children. She was the only daughter in the Beutner family, with three older brothers whose names and personal details have largely remained private.

Despite her father's long career in business, media, and public service, Emily lived outside public view. However, according to public records, she was a student at Loyola Marymount University, a private Jesuit institution in Los Angeles.

Her major and academic focus have not been publicly disclosed, and no university statements have expanded on her campus involvement. What is known is limited to her enrollment and her age, suggesting a typical college experience rather than a public-facing role.

Emily's digital footprint was also very minimal.

A Family Deeply Tied to Public Life

Emily was the daughter of Austin Beutner and Virginia Woltz Beutner. Austin Beutner, 65, has held several high-profile roles over the past three decades. He co-founded the investment firm Evercore Partners, served as publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Times, and later became superintendent of LAUSD from 2018 to 2021.

In late 2025, he announced his candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles, challenging incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the June 2026 election.

It's clear that tragedy of the Palisades Fire could have been prevented.



Had issues like not extinguishing the earlier Lachman Fire, no pre-deployment, letting 1,000 LAFD personnel go home, and the empty reservoir been handled correctly, the outcome would have been different. pic.twitter.com/Rt60a8c0wD — Austin Beutner (@austinbeutner) January 6, 2026

Virginia Woltz Beutner has worked extensively in publishing and education, including roles at US News & World Report and Bantam Doubleday Dell. She also serves on the Board of Visitors for Loyola Marymount University's School of Education.

The Beutner family is known for its philanthropic work through the Beutner Family Foundation, which focuses on education and support for underserved communities.

While Emily's direct involvement in these efforts has not been documented, she was raised in a household closely tied to education and civic life.

The Circumstances Surrounding Emily Beutner's Death

According to reports, Emily died on 6 January 2026, at a hospital in Los Angeles County. As per the details shared by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the cause of death has been listed as 'deferred,' meaning it has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

A deferred ruling typically indicates that additional testing, including toxicology, is required before a final determination can be made. For now, the Medical Examiner's office had not released any updates, and no cause of death had been confirmed publicly.

No reports have suggested foul play, nor have any underlying medical conditions been disclosed. The family has not provided further details, and there is no indication that authorities suspect criminal involvement at this time.

Beutner, meanwhile, has shared his statement on the loss. 'My family has experienced the unimaginable loss of our beloved daughter. We ask for privacy and your prayers at this time,' he told the Daily Mail.