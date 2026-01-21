Benjamin Keough was known to many as the grandson of Elvis Presley, but those closest to him described a much quieter life behind the famous surname.

Born Benjamin Storm Presley Keough on 21 October 1992 in Tampa, Florida, he was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough. While his family background came with privilege, it also brought intense public attention, especially as he grew older and people began pointing out how strongly he resembled his legendary grandfather. All That's Interesting notes that Lisa Marie called the resemblance 'uncanny', and it often became the first thing people talked about when Benjamin appeared in public.

That spotlight never fully turned into a public career. Although Benjamin reportedly explored music as a teenager and was even linked to a major record deal in 2009, his recordings were never released, and he largely stayed out of the entertainment industry. Instead, his life remained mostly private compared with other members of the Presley family, including his sister Riley Keough, who became a successful actor.

Why Benjamin Keough Became A Figure Of Fascination

Benjamin's name continued to circulate partly because of the weight attached to the Presley legacy. His childhood played out during major changes in Lisa Marie's life, including her high-profile marriages and public scrutiny. According to All That's Interesting, Lisa Marie's former manager described Benjamin as the love of her life, with the bond between mother and son often noted by people around them.

Over time, reports described Benjamin as increasingly withdrawn, while his personal struggles remained largely out of view. The same source says he battled issues linked to substance use and depression in the years before his death. It also claimed he faced pressure connected to his family name and his grandfather's shadow, although much of what Benjamin experienced privately was known only to those close to him.

The Tragic Death That Shook The Presley Family

Benjamin Keough died by suicide on 12 July 2020 at the age of 27. The loss devastated his family and triggered an outpouring of grief from those who knew him personally. All That's Interesting reported that neighbours allegedly heard someone shout 'don't do it' shortly before the fatal incident, and it later described details from the coroner's findings.

Lisa Marie Presley's spokesperson later released a statement describing her as heartbroken and struggling to cope, while still trying to stay strong for her family. His sister Riley also paid tribute publicly, calling him 'too sensitive for this harsh world', a message that reflected how people closest to Benjamin saw him.

Lisa Marie Presley's Memoir Revealed How She Grieved

Years later, a new layer of the story emerged through Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir. In an excerpt published by People, Lisa Marie wrote that she kept Benjamin's body at home on dry ice for two months after his death, using a separate casitas bedroom. She explained there was no law in California requiring an immediate burial, and she felt she needed time to adjust before saying goodbye.

The memoir describes the room being kept at 55 degrees, with Lisa Marie visiting him as she weighed burial options, including Graceland in Tennessee or a resting place in Hawaii. Riley Keough also wrote that it was important for her mother to have time, comparing it to the way Lisa Marie experienced the death of Elvis Presley when she was nine.

The memoir also details an unusual moment when Lisa Marie invited a tattoo artist into the room to replicate Benjamin's tattoos accurately, as both she and Riley chose to honour him with matching tribute ink. Riley described the moment as one of the most surreal experiences of her life.

A Story Still Defined By Loss And Legacy

Benjamin Keough's life is often framed through the Presley name, but the details that remain most haunting are the private ones: a young man who avoided fame, struggled quietly, and left behind a family still processing the grief years later.

For many readers, the memoir revelations offered insight into the depth of Lisa Marie Presley's mourning. It also showed how a loss like this does not end with headlines or funeral plans. Instead, it lingers, shaping the people left behind in ways that are hard to fully explain.