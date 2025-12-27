The world of theatre was left in shock as news emerged that Imani Dia Smith, a former Broadway child star who played Young Nala in The Lion King, was fatally stabbed at her home in New Jersey.

Imani's Rise as Young Nala

Imani Dia Smith was just a child when she first captivated audiences on Broadway. From September 2011 to September 2012, she starred as Young Nala in Disney's iconic musical The Lion King, a role that demanded immense talent and discipline.

Family and friends recall her as a 'vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person' whose presence lit up the stage.

Her mother, Monique Rance-Helper, is a hairstylist who has worked on numerous Broadway and television productions, including The Lion King, In the Heights, Eclipsed, and POSE on FX.

Growing up backstage, Imani learned the rigour and magic of theatre, eventually living it herself with nightly performances that showcased her triple-threat abilities in singing, dancing, and acting. After leaving full-time professional acting, she focused on her personal life and raising her 3-year-old son.

The Tragic Stabbing Incident

The tragedy occurred on Sunday, Dec. 21, just days before the holidays, leaving her family and fans grappling with grief. Her 35-year-old boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, was arrested and charged with murder, sending shockwaves across the community and online platforms.

According to New Jersey authorities, police were called to a residence in Edison on Sunday morning following reports of a stabbing. When first responders arrived, they found Smith suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital but tragically died from her injuries.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Jackson-Small, her boyfriend, was arrested without incident. He has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors stated, 'It was not a random act of violence,' noting that Smith and Jackson-Small were acquainted prior to the incident.

Family Mourns the Loss

Imani's family has described her as a radiant spirit whose life was tragically cut short. Her aunt, who started a GoFundMe to support the family, wrote, 'Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a true triple-threat performer and a loving mother, daughter, and sister.'

Smith is survived by her young son, her parents Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, and her two siblings. Her loss has left her loved ones navigating a devastating holiday season, forced to grapple with the reality of losing someone so young and talented.

Beyond her Broadway acclaim, Imani left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. From a young age, she embraced the challenges of professional theatre and brought joy to audiences night after night. Friends and fans remember her as a bright, creative soul whose artistry and kindness were felt both on and off the stage.

Her mother continues to work in theatre and film, carrying forward the legacy of excellence that inspired Imani to pursue her early career. While her life ended far too soon, Smith's remarkable journey as a child star and her dedication to family ensure she will be remembered for her talent, her spirit, and the indelible mark she left on Broadway.