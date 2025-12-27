Kim Kardashian expanded her family on Christmas Day by surprising each of her four children with their own Pomeranian puppy, the reality star revealed on her Instagram Stories.

The 45-year-old posted a photo of the four fluffy dogs sitting together on 25 December, writing simply 'Each kid got a puppy' across the image, according to her Instagram Stories. The puppies include two with dark fur, one with a cream coat, and one with sable colouring.

Kardashian shares North West, 12, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West, to whom she was married from 2014 to 2022.

In her Instagram Stories, Kardashian posted multiple videos and photos throughout Christmas morning showing the tiny Pomeranians playing and cuddling. One particularly sweet clip captured two of the puppies sharing a kiss on the sofa.

She also shared individual photos of each puppy, though she has not yet revealed what names her children chose for their new pets.

An Intimate Family Christmas

The puppy surprise came during a scaled-down Christmas celebration for the Kardashian-Jenner family this year.

Khloé Kardashian explained in a 24 December Instagram video that the family decided against their usual large-scale Christmas Eve party. 'We are not doing a big Christmas Eve party this year because we just had my mum's huge 70th, and we just wanted something more intimate', she said in the Instagram video.

The 41-year-old added that despite the smaller guest list, the family still dressed up for the occasion. 'So we are doing just family... But of course, we have to still be so dressed up because that is what we love to do', she explained in the same video.

Kim wore a vintage metallic Thierry Mugler gown from the designer's 1986 Hiver Russe collection for the Christmas Eve celebration, which she showcased on her Instagram. Her children joined her for festive photos in matching flannel pyjamas from the SKIMS holiday collection.

Earlier in the week, Kim had shared on Instagram how she wrapped Christmas gifts using the SKIMS flannel fabric, noting in her post that North had helped pick out the festive wrapping idea.

A Family of Dog Lovers

The Christmas puppies join other pets at the Kardashian household.

Kim and her children have shared photos of their other pets on social media over the years, including other Pomeranians and lizards. The family owns a bearded dragon, with the children frequently posting about their various pets on their social media accounts.

The reality star has long been open about her love for animals, having grown up in a household with dogs.

North's Growing Bond With Her Mother

The Christmas celebration comes at a time when Kim has noticed her relationship with her eldest daughter, North, improving significantly.

During Season 6 of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim opened up about North's increasingly close relationship with her. 'North is like obsessed with me now and calls me with her friends like, "Mum, I love you. You're the best mum. I love you so much"', she said in the episode.

In the same episode, Kim attributed the shift to the impact of her divorce from Kanye. 'I think it was all the divorce. Like, it's insane, the turnaround', the businesswoman explained.

As the Kardashian family settles into 2026 with four new furry additions, fans will likely see more glimpses of the puppies on Kim's social media platforms in the coming weeks.