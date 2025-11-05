Mariah Carey's annual 'It's Time' holiday video has returned — but this year, the pop icon's collaboration with Sephora is drawing more criticism than cheer. Viewers are accusing both Carey and the beauty retailer of being 'out of touch' for a campaign many see as tone-deaf during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Questionable Advertising

The advert, which was posted across Carey's official social media accounts and quickly amassed over 100 million views on TikTok, shows the singer confronting a Christmas elf played by comedian Billy Eichner. In the short clip, Eichner's elf is caught sneaking away with Carey's Sephora products. 'The elves are striking this year!' he declares. 'This is elf revenge for putting us through holiday hell.'

He then jokes that he plans to pawn off the products to afford 'elf therapy.' Carey's response, magically turning the elf into a snowman, ends the video on her trademark 'defrosting' meme moment, which signals the start of the festive season each year.

The Internet Responds

While the ad's humour was clearly intended as playful, many online viewers said the reference to a strike and 'holiday hell' felt poorly timed and tonally off. Many social-media users criticised the campaign for appearing to mock workers' struggles and trivialise strike action, particularly as labour disputes and economic hardship continue across multiple industries. One user commented that Sephora's glossy depiction of luxury beauty 'felt like parody' against the backdrop of financial stress faced by many households.

Others described the ad as 'classist' and 'self-congratulatory,' suggesting the collaboration symbolised a broader disconnect between luxury marketing and consumer reality. Many found the partnership 'distasteful' and 'misjudged' in light of the current economic climate.

Sephora has yet to issue a statement addressing the backlash. The company continues to promote the campaign across its platforms, where comments remain divided between fans celebrating Carey's festive return and critics calling for greater sensitivity from global retailers.

Huda Beauty scandal adds fuel to fire

Further complicating Sephora's image is its long-standing relationship with Huda Beauty, another brand currently under scrutiny. The label's founder, Huda Kattan, has faced past criticism for posting conspiracy-themed comments about Israel and the September 11 attacks, remarks that resurfaced amid renewed online debate.

More recently, Huda Beauty drew condemnation after cutting ties with reality-TV personality Huda Mustafa, who was filmed laughing during a livestream in which a racial slur was used. The company issued a statement saying the behaviour 'does not reflect our values.' Despite the clarification, Sephora's continued retail partnership with the brand has prompted calls for a boycott. As The New York Post reported earlier this year, critics believe the retailer should distance itself from brands entangled in controversy or risk appearing complicit.

What's at stake for Sephora

For Sephora, the twin crises—one over a 'tone-deaf' Christmas advert and another over brand ethics—could mark a turning point. In an era when consumers increasingly expect companies to demonstrate empathy and accountability, glamour alone may no longer be enough. Whether Sephora responds decisively or maintains its silence will determine whether this backlash fades with the holiday season or lingers well into the new year.